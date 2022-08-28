Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 28.
More BTO flats in non-mature estates set aside for first-time applicants
At least 95% of 4-room and larger BTO flats in these estates will be set aside for first-timer families, up from 85%.
65-year-old S'porean, 32-year-old Bangladeshi die in separate workplace incidents in two days
There are now 36 work-related deaths in Singapore this year, compared with the 37 recorded for the whole of last year.
Singapore's battle against disinformation and foreign influence bids
The issue of foreign disinformation was raised by PM Lee in his National Day Rally speech, as he highlighted geopolitical challenges from heightened divisions between the US and China to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
S'pore's F1 attendance this year set to exceed 2019's: Iswaran
The demand for tickets, both internationally and locally, signalled a strong comeback for Singapore, he said.
Sleaze thrives at Orchard Towers
Several nightspot operators have been told their licences won't be renewed. But beauty salons now outnumber pubs and nightclubs - and sleaze thrives, The Straits Times finds out.
From prime minister to prisoner, the rise and fall of Najib Razak
Born into Malaysia’s ruling elite as the son of a prime minister, Najib had a meteoric rise, becoming an MP at 22.
Consumers think twice about overseas purchases as air and sea freight rates soar
What's all the fuss about green bonds?
The heightened concern over the impact of climate change has made many investors keen to fund projects that are positive for the environment, associate editor Lee Su Shyan says.
Sophisticated scams lure job seekers into South-east Asia's lawless corners
On Aug 18, dozens of Vietnamese dashed out of a casino compound in Cambodia's Kandal province, pursued by men swinging long metal rods. Vietnamese police identified four human trafficking rings involved.