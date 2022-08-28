Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 28

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 28.

More BTO flats in non-mature estates set aside for first-time applicants

At least 95% of 4-room and larger BTO flats in these estates will be set aside for first-timer families, up from 85%.

READ MORE HERE

65-year-old S'porean, 32-year-old Bangladeshi die in separate workplace incidents in two days

There are now 36 work-related deaths in Singapore this year, compared with the 37 recorded for the whole of last year.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore's battle against disinformation and foreign influence bids

The issue of foreign disinformation was raised by PM Lee in his National Day Rally speech, as he highlighted geopolitical challenges from heightened divisions between the US and China to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

S'pore's F1 attendance this year set to exceed 2019's: Iswaran

The demand for tickets, both internationally and locally, signalled a strong comeback for Singapore, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Sleaze thrives at Orchard Towers

Several nightspot operators have been told their licences won't be renewed. But beauty salons now outnumber pubs and nightclubs - and sleaze thrives, The Straits Times finds out.

READ MORE HERE

From prime minister to prisoner, the rise and fall of Najib Razak

Born into Malaysia’s ruling elite as the son of a prime minister, Najib had a meteoric rise, becoming an MP at 22.

READ MORE HERE

Consumers think twice about overseas purchases as air and sea freight rates soar

"I am paying about 30% to 40% more for shipping as a whole," says a customer.

READ MORE HERE

What's all the fuss about green bonds?

The heightened concern over the impact of climate change has made many investors keen to fund projects that are positive for the environment, associate editor Lee Su Shyan says.

READ MORE HERE

Sophisticated scams lure job seekers into South-east Asia's lawless corners

On Aug 18, dozens of Vietnamese dashed out of a casino compound in Cambodia's Kandal province, pursued by men swinging long metal rods. Vietnamese police identified four human trafficking rings involved.

READ MORE HERE

NParks to centralise environmental assessments of nature-sensitive projects

A key aim is to prevent miscommunication or mishaps.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top