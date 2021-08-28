Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 28

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 28.

3 unvaccinated seniors die of Covid-19, including 2 who had limited movement outside the home

Two new clusters were also uncovered, at Tuas South Lodge and among Clementi Bus Interchange staff.

US on alert for further Kabul attacks, calls coming days in Afghanistan the most dangerous

The US evacuation operation has taken about 111,000 people out of Afghanistan in the past two weeks.

Troubled contractor Greatearth closed BTO sites abruptly last week

Several subcontractors could miss out on contracting fees owed and cannot retrieve valuable building material from locked sites.

Critically endangered Raffles' banded langur found as roadkill in Upper Thomson Road

With the death of the animal, there are only 68 such monkeys left in Singapore.

Asian Insider: Still hope for Pakatan Harapan?

Can PH leader Anwar Ibrahim secure another win at the next election?

There's no magic bullet in Covid-19 war

But as a clearer picture emerges of how different countries fared, taking a consistent middle path looks like the best strategy, says Han Fook Kwang.

34 bus drivers from Toa Payoh, Punggol interchanges infected with Covid-19; all but one fully vaccinated

Most are asymptomatic or have only mild symptoms, and were picked up through proactive antigen rapid tests.

Students unhappy, anxious over plans to merge Yale-NUS and University Scholars Programme

Some students who turned down a place at prestigious universities said they now feel short-changed that the college will soon cease to exist.

PM Lee's National Day Rally to be held in front of 2,000 studio, Zoom attendees

Look out for The Straits Times' live coverage of the event on our website and all our platforms.

Football: Cristiano Ronaldo set to complete Man United return after day of high transfer drama

The Portuguese star had been expected to move to City after saying he doesn't want to play for Juventus any more.

