Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 28

Suntec Singapore retrenches nearly half its employees, with events suspended since April
It will have a remaining workforce of 89 local staff and four foreign staff.
BTO flat buyers in Punggol face one-year delay after HDB terminates building contractor's services
This means home owners may now get keys to their flats only in the first or second quarter of 2022.
New hiring requirements will raise costs for some businesses: Experts
Job seekers will have to change their mindset towards certain industries that must hire foreigners because locals shun those sectors, said analysts.
No obligation under Ceca for S'pore to grant Indian nationals PR status or citizenship: MTI
It is not true that Ceca requires Singapore authorities to automatically grant employment passes to professionals, managers and executives from India who want to work here.
Senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi casts doubt on coronavirus originating in China
"Who is patient zero? It is still unknown," said Mr Wang.
Coronavirus: A glimpse into global vaccine race
31 vaccines are in clinical trials - but experts have warned that first is not always the best.
Sheng Siong outlet at Elias Mall, Our Tampines Hub among new places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients
There were 77 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Thursday, taking Singapore's total to 56,572.
F&B outlets in China Square, Prinsep Street among those penalised for breaching safe distancing rules
At some outlets, patrons in large groups intermingled across tables and there was alcohol consumption on the premises after 10.30pm.
Singapore Literature Prize: Marylyn Tan is first woman to win for English poetry
Her debut collection, Gaze Back, took on taboos from menstruation to sexuality.
More distance themselves from Singapore's Loh cousins behind Newcastle bid after Obama photo controversy
Actor and host Allan Wu has ended his partnership with one of BN Group's entities, Novena Global Lifecare.