Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 27, 2023

Updated
Published
23 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

Presidential election campaign at halfway mark: Candidates go big, online and on the ground

Much of this election’s campaigning has taken place online, with each candidate using social media to accomplish different goals.

READ MORE HERE

Ability, character and independence: What voters may look out for as S'pore elects its president

The matter of independence has dominated a large part of the candidates’ narrative for why they should be elected.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore should return to having Parliament appoint president: Tan Kin Lian

For the first time, Mr Tan apologised to women who took offence at his controversial online posts about “pretty girls”.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Banks’ compliance ‘nightmare’ started even before police raid in money laundering case

Compliance is a bank’s key line of defence for managing risks.

READ MORE HERE

Building S'pore for future generations is the most important job: PM Lee

Seniors will be taken care of and no one will be left behind as the nation progresses, he added.

READ MORE HERE

A life full of miracles: Jennifer Yeo on how she and her two sons survived cancer

When Jennifer Yeo, wife of former minister George Yeo, found out she had a rare and deadly form of nasal cancer in 2017, she had a good cry, then told herself to be “sporting”.

The founder of Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer says her experiences have made her fearless.

READ MORE HERE

More S’pore start-ups scale up in India – the new gateway to Asia, Europe

The linguistic and regional diversity of India’s 1.42 billion people offers firms ample opportunities for product testing.

READ MORE HERE

Love-hate relationships: How some countries view China’s tour groups

There is concern over whether destinations can cope with the expected influx of youke, among other issues.

READ MORE HERE

Try a little kindness: What help is available for caregivers of those with dementia?

Caregivers worry about their retirement because it may not be easy to go back to work.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore’s free outdoor art trails offer sculptures, murals and more

Anyone can enjoy art without stepping into a museum.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top