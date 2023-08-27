Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 27, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Presidential election campaign at halfway mark: Candidates go big, online and on the ground
Much of this election’s campaigning has taken place online, with each candidate using social media to accomplish different goals.
Ability, character and independence: What voters may look out for as S'pore elects its president
The matter of independence has dominated a large part of the candidates’ narrative for why they should be elected.
Singapore should return to having Parliament appoint president: Tan Kin Lian
For the first time, Mr Tan apologised to women who took offence at his controversial online posts about “pretty girls”.
Banks’ compliance ‘nightmare’ started even before police raid in money laundering case
Building S'pore for future generations is the most important job: PM Lee
Seniors will be taken care of and no one will be left behind as the nation progresses, he added.
A life full of miracles: Jennifer Yeo on how she and her two sons survived cancer
The founder of Viva Foundation for Children with Cancer says her experiences have made her fearless.
More S’pore start-ups scale up in India – the new gateway to Asia, Europe
The linguistic and regional diversity of India’s 1.42 billion people offers firms ample opportunities for product testing.
Love-hate relationships: How some countries view China’s tour groups
There is concern over whether destinations can cope with the expected influx of youke, among other issues.
Try a little kindness: What help is available for caregivers of those with dementia?
Caregivers worry about their retirement because it may not be easy to go back to work.