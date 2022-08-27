Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 27.
Six months into war, Ukrainians yearn for a normal life
As the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on with neither side gaining on the other, Ukrainians brace themselves for a long, dark winter.
US stocks slump after Fed chair Powell vows tough inflation fight
The Federal Reserve chairman made it clear at the Jackson Hole gathering of global monetary policymakers that the fight against inflation is not over.
S'pore factory output growth slows sharply to 0.6% in July as China, global demand softens
The uncertain global outlook remains a concern as figure comes in well below the 5.3 per cent forecast.
Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine technology
Ancient ceramics showcase, new spice gallery: 5 highlights at Fort Canning Park
These are some of the new features and programmes at Fort Canning Park, with others in the pipeline.
Relook ways of wooing car owners to EVs
A proposal by the NEA to pare down incentives for electric light commercial vehicles is a step backwards for plans to improve air quality, says Christopher Tan.
Free legal centres to be set up in heartland for low-income families
Feng Tianwei does what champions do. She endures
She is arguably Singapore's most durable athlete in modern times, says Rohit Brijnath.