Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 27

Six months into war, Ukrainians yearn for a normal life

As the Russia-Ukraine war grinds on with neither side gaining on the other, Ukrainians brace themselves for a long, dark winter.

US stocks slump after Fed chair Powell vows tough inflation fight

The Federal Reserve chairman made it clear at the Jackson Hole gathering of global monetary policymakers that the fight against inflation is not over.

S'pore factory output growth slows sharply to 0.6% in July as China, global demand softens

The uncertain global outlook remains a concern as figure comes in well below the 5.3 per cent forecast.

Moderna sues Pfizer, BioNTech over Covid-19 vaccine technology

The move sets the stage for a massive legal clash between the vaccine titans.

Ancient ceramics showcase, new spice gallery: 5 highlights at Fort Canning Park

These are some of the new features and programmes at Fort Canning Park, with others in the pipeline.

Relook ways of wooing car owners to EVs

A proposal by the NEA to pare down incentives for electric light commercial vehicles is a step backwards for plans to improve air quality, says Christopher Tan.

Free legal centres to be set up in heartland for low-income families

The first law community centre will be in Hougang.

Feng Tianwei does what champions do. She endures

She is arguably Singapore's most durable athlete in modern times, says Rohit Brijnath.

Your doppelganger is out there and you probably share DNA with them

A study published this week recruited 32 pairs of lookalikes to take DNA tests.

Mooncake lanterns set Chinatown aglow ahead of Mid-Autumn Festival

Visitors can view the light-up from 7pm to midnight daily till Sept 25.

