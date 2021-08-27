Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 27.
MOH investigating 2 new Covid-19 clusters at Punggol and Toa Payoh bus interchanges
All staff at Punggol Bus Interchange and Toa Payoh Bus Interchange will be tested for Covid-19.
Dozens of civilians, 12 US troops killed in Kabul airport attack
A reported 60 civilians were killed, along with 12 US troops. in an attack claimed by Islamic State.
Life in Kabul: An Afghan journalist speaks of growing despair with every plane leaving
Mr Mokhtar Yasa hopes the future government will respect individual freedom and protect the rights of women and minorities.
Biden's approval ratings dip as he faces backlash over Afghan withdrawal, attacks
But US domestic fallout over his handling of the crisis may not be sustained, analysts say.
Impractical to raise dine-in cap at hawker centres, coffee shops, say MOH and NEA
The authorities were responding to a Facebook post by Makansutra founder K. F. Seetoh.
WRS in talks with Chinese authorities to extend stay of giant pandas Jia Jia and Kai Kai
If the extension comes through, WRS could plan for another breeding season for the pandas.
Zero-Covid-19 strategy: Does the approach still work with rise of Delta variant?
It is no longer clear whether previous approaches - a mix of lockdowns, quarantine, mass testing and swift contact tracing - can suppress the virus.
Sars-CoV-2 virus can change its shape to improve survival: Singapore study
The virus RNA can interact with many of the human cell's RNAs to make use of them for its own survival.
How superhero myths do not help superpowers
Stripping away the myths surrounding America helps Singaporeans understand country’s ties with the superpower better, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Ex-deputy group director of LTA pleads guilty to taking $1.24 million in bribes
Henry Foo Yung Thye had a gambling habit and went on to chalk up debts.