Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 27

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 27.
Addendum to President's Address: S'pore's economy has to reopen safely and sustainably, says Chan Chun Sing
This requires businesses to resume their operations progressively, with tight safe management measures in place for higher-risk activities.
Axington holding EGM on Thursday amid increased scrutiny; company linked to BN Group in Newcastle bid
Shares of Axington halted trading on Wednesday after closing nearly 14 per cent lower on Tuesday to 19 cents.
Prominent face of BN Group Evangeline Shen maintains her silence
Requests to speak to Ms Shen through her lawyers and sent to her e-mail over the past few days have so far been unsuccessful.
Beijing fires missiles in South China Sea as US adds sanctions
The US announced trade and visa restrictions on two dozen companies on Wednesday, for their efforts to help China "reclaim and militarise disputed outposts" in the area.
Special arrangements in place for China-bound travellers required to take Covid-19 test, say Singapore authorities
The test will cost $186, and airlines have been told to make these arrangements known to their passengers.
Move to raise salary criteria for S Passes, EPs timely: Analysts
It is a timely move that will encourage firms to source more locals, said observers and business groups, but it looks set to push up business costs in the long run.
Mountbatten hawker centre added to list of places visited by infectious Covid-19 patients, 10 visits recorded
The 10 visits recorded for the Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre between Aug 14 and 23.
askST: Repair work at home? Here's how to stay safe amid Covid-19
How would you know if workers who visit your home or workplace are free of Covid-19?
Coronavirus in vacant apartment suggests toilets' role in spread
The airborne pathogen may have wafted upwards through drain pipes, which was what happened in Hong Kong 17 years ago during the Sars outbreak.
Cancer-stricken mother given fine instead of week's jail after judicial mercy invoked
The woman has stage 4 breast cancer, is wheelchair-bound and weighs only 30kg.