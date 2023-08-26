Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 26, 2023

Updated
Published
33 min ago

Check mate: How ICA uses data analysis to conduct targeted checks for contraband

ICA uses techniques including physical checks, X-ray scans and profiling to identify suspicious persons, items and activities.

Billion-dollar money laundering case: CEA investigating agents over property transactions

At least two real estate agencies have reported transactions or activities to the CAD since the Aug 15 blitz.

A shocking murder in 2018 tore this young woman’s family apart, but she found healing in dance

Amanda Seet took years to come to terms with how things unravelled.

Trust and sincerity key to voters’ hearts: Ng Kok Song

Mr Ng acknowledged that his lack of fluency in Mandarin is a disadvantage.

Tharman believes S’pore is ready for a non-Chinese PM

Singaporeans today look at all factors, not just race, in a sign of progress as a society.

Tan Kin Lian says he will seek good relations with PM to exercise ‘soft power’ of presidency

He will find common ground with the prime minister to reach the common goal of improving Singaporeans' lives.

Election-related scams on the rise as presidential election gets under way

The Elections Department cautioned the public to be wary of webpages containing clickable links that purport to be from the department.

Would you buy a Barbie doll for your son?

When we believe some toys are for boys and others are for girls, this can have more serious implications than you might think, says Tham Yuen-C.

S’pore’s factory output in July brightens with smaller decline

It falls 0.9% from 2022, better than June's 4.9% dip, fuelling hopes of slight recovery.

SLA, URA call new tender to rejuvenate former Bukit Timah Fire Station after consortium pulls out

They are seeking proposals to turn the site into a hub for nature, heritage and adventure lovers.

