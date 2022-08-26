Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 26

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 26.

LNG prices in Asia at record high as Japan, South Korea start stocking for winter

Liquefied natural gas prices in Asia have hit fresh records as Japan and South Korea, two of the region's largest buyers.

READ MORE HERE

World narrowly avoided 'radiation disaster' after power cut at nuclear plant: Zelensky

The Zaporizhzhia plant had to resort to backup power for the first time, thinning its defences against a meltdown. Meanwhile, Putin has ordered a Russian army expansion.

READ MORE HERE

One more case of monkeypox detected in S'pore, bringing total to 16

MOH's last update about the disease was on Aug 5.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Andrea Teo, producer of Under One Roof and Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, dies at 56

Teo once said she found fulfillment in “making people happy, make them think a bit, make them smile”.

READ MORE HERE

Loh Kean Yew qualifies for world c'ships q-finals; last S'pore shuttler left in tournament

He beat Hong Kong's 11th-ranked Angus Ng, who retired while trailing 21-11, 11-4 after 22 minutes.

READ MORE HERE

Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record

Southern China is seeing its longest continuous period of blistering temperatures in 60 years.

READ MORE HERE

Get the rich and poor to mingle more

A new study shows that children from lower-income families earn more when they have wealthier friends. But is this enough, asks Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

Catching up with old colleagues, tackling hoarding: What politicians are up to this week

The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.

READ MORE HERE

Court ruling on Thai PM's tenure limit will be an opposition win, no matter the verdict

If Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha is not made to step down, the opposition will have more ammunition for the next election, says Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei.

READ MORE HERE

Wang Gungwu, Suratman Markasan, both 91, are Singapore Literature Prize's oldest winners

They broke a record previously held by Chin Kah Chong, who was 85 when he won in 2016.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top