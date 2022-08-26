Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 26.
LNG prices in Asia at record high as Japan, South Korea start stocking for winter
Liquefied natural gas prices in Asia have hit fresh records as Japan and South Korea, two of the region's largest buyers.
World narrowly avoided 'radiation disaster' after power cut at nuclear plant: Zelensky
The Zaporizhzhia plant had to resort to backup power for the first time, thinning its defences against a meltdown. Meanwhile, Putin has ordered a Russian army expansion.
One more case of monkeypox detected in S'pore, bringing total to 16
Andrea Teo, producer of Under One Roof and Phua Chu Kang Pte Ltd, dies at 56
Teo once said she found fulfillment in “making people happy, make them think a bit, make them smile”.
Loh Kean Yew qualifies for world c'ships q-finals; last S'pore shuttler left in tournament
He beat Hong Kong's 11th-ranked Angus Ng, who retired while trailing 21-11, 11-4 after 22 minutes.
Half of China hit by drought in worst heatwave on record
Southern China is seeing its longest continuous period of blistering temperatures in 60 years.
Get the rich and poor to mingle more
A new study shows that children from lower-income families earn more when they have wealthier friends. But is this enough, asks Grace Ho.
Catching up with old colleagues, tackling hoarding: What politicians are up to this week
The Straits Times looks at what politicians, and the politically related, are up to in this weekly series.
Court ruling on Thai PM's tenure limit will be an opposition win, no matter the verdict
If Mr Prayut Chan-o-cha is not made to step down, the opposition will have more ammunition for the next election, says Thailand correspondent Tan Tam Mei.
Wang Gungwu, Suratman Markasan, both 91, are Singapore Literature Prize's oldest winners
They broke a record previously held by Chin Kah Chong, who was 85 when he won in 2016.