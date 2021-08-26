Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 26

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 26.

2 S'poreans aged 86 and 95 die of Covid-19; death toll in August rises to 15

The 86-year-old man was partially vaccinated, while the 95-year-old woman had not been vaccinated.

230 short-term visitors from HK, 13 from Macau approved to enter S'pore

Under the air travel pass scheme, they will take a PCR test on arrival and can go about their activities if they test negative.

Race to evacuate from Afghanistan: Where will evacuees go?

At its fastest, the US evacuated 12,700 people a day between Monday and Tuesday morning.

Russia critic Alexei Navalny gives first interview from jail

"You need to imagine something like a Chinese labour camp... There is constant control and a culture of snitching."

Two club bosses who told dancers to have sex with customers jailed and fined

One woman thought an agent had arranged a domestic worker job for her, but was told to work as a dancer.

Nearly 73,500 patients' data affected in ransomware attack on eye clinic in S'pore

Eye & Retina Surgeons said the data affected include names, addresses and identity card numbers, among others.

S'pore company at centre of Brazil's probe into import of Indian vaccine

Brazilian prosecutors are alleging that Madison Biotech is a shell company that was not part of the contract.

Rivervale Mall in Sengkang ordered to repair cracks to facade

The area below the building has been cordoned off as a precautionary measure.

Man posts sister's treatment at IMH on social media as revenge for $150 owed

Syahrel Mohamad also told his mother he would slash her head with a parang, send people up to her unit and splash paint at the flat.

M.I.C.E. - how to convince ordinary people to become spies

Susceptibility to four factors was a target's key weakness that could be exploited, according to a KGB defector.

