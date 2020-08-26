Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 26

S'pore-based group in Newcastle bid says 'errant individuals' behind controversial marketing material
The Bellagraph Nova Group said it will be seeking legal counsel to investigate the controversy involving its publicity materials.
Covid-19 reinfection case in Hong Kong rare and not yet a cause for concern: Experts
Most people develop a robust immune response after a Covid-19 infection, they said as reports of twice-infected Hong Kong man spark fears.
Correspondent's take: Covid-19 crisis underscores need to boost social support
The painful impact of the Covid-19 crisis, which has been felt acutely by vulnerable groups, has underscored the need to speed up some of these policy initiatives.
Social mobility, training opportunities on MSF, MOE's agenda
Support for mental and family well-being will also be boosted.
Ex-US ambassador quits board of company linked to S’pore group in Newcastle bid
Kirk Wagar said he did not have any role in Bellagraph Nova Group, the Singapore-registered company that had admitted to doctoring photographs of former United States President Barack Obama.
Commentary: Why gold is glittering again
Central bank actions, fiscal deficits and uncertainties have produced a tailwind that uplifts gold, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.
Pandemic fuels demand for some insurance products
Insurers see rise in sales of plans with lower premiums and shorter terms, investment-linked policies.
Workers returning to Tianjin no longer infectious despite positive Covid-19 swab tests: MOH
Individuals may continue to shed viral fragments for weeks or even months after infection which may lead to positive polymerase chain reaction test results.
Washington's bans on TikTok, WeChat stoke public anger in China
The question now on observers' minds is whether the public sentiment would lead to boycotts of American brands in China, as some netizens have threatened.
Six digital board games to play with friends online
Board games were welcome distractions for cooped-up families during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period.