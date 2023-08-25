Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 25, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
HDB policy changes for singles kindle hope in 52-year-old who wants to live near his mother
No immediate ban on Japan seafood in S'pore after Fukushima nuclear wastewater release
Trump surrenders, takes mug shot at Atlanta jail over charges of trying to overturn 2020 election result
He was booked on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former US president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.
I know how to be involved effectively without being disruptive: Ng Kok Song
He added that the time has come for the elected president to be one that is non-partisan.
I’ll never waver from purpose, independence of mind: Tharman
In his first candidate broadcast, he also sought to emphasise the need to have respect for all.
Grant me strong mandate to provide independent perspective: Tan Kin Lian
If elected, he said he will perform two key duties of the president diligently and honestly.
Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Prigozhin after deadly plane crash
Crash investigators have not yet said what they suspect caused the plane to suddenly fall from the sky north-west of Moscow.
No final berth for Shanti Pereira in history-making week
She was sixth in her semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships, but has already sealed her spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics.
Pioneer, Merdeka, Majulah: Help welcome, but don’t start waiting for such packages
If boosts to retirement funds are needed, it’s better to fix these at source than use ad hoc packages to top them up, says Chua Mui Hoong.
Burning joss paper: Duty of care behind Hungry Ghost Festival offerings
Our experience of death involves more than moving on, and demands we give our attention to the nuances of how we remember who we remember, says the writer.