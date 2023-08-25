Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 25, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

HDB policy changes for singles kindle hope in 52-year-old who wants to live near his mother

He is among those who will be able to buy new flats near parents in popular estates.

READ MORE HERE

No immediate ban on Japan seafood in S'pore after Fukushima nuclear wastewater release

The Singapore Food Agency is keeping an eye on food imports from Japan.

READ MORE HERE

Trump surrenders, takes mug shot at Atlanta jail over charges of trying to overturn 2020 election result

He was booked on more than a dozen felony charges as part of a wide-ranging criminal case stemming from the former US president's attempts to overturn his 2020 election defeat in Georgia.

READ MORE HERE

I know how to be involved effectively without being disruptive: Ng Kok Song

He added that the time has come for the elected president to be one that is non-partisan.

READ MORE HERE

I’ll never waver from purpose, independence of mind: Tharman

In his first candidate broadcast, he also sought to emphasise the need to have respect for all.

READ MORE HERE

Grant me strong mandate to provide independent perspective: Tan Kin Lian

If elected, he said he will perform two key duties of the president diligently and honestly.

READ MORE HERE

Putin delivers mixed tribute to Wagner boss Prigozhin after deadly plane crash

Crash investigators have not yet said what they suspect caused the plane to suddenly fall from the sky north-west of Moscow.

READ MORE HERE

No final berth for Shanti Pereira in history-making week

She was sixth in her semi-finals at the World Athletics Championships, but has already sealed her spot for the Paris 2024 Olympics.

READ MORE HERE

Pioneer, Merdeka, Majulah: Help welcome, but don’t start waiting for such packages

If boosts to retirement funds are needed, it’s better to fix these at source than use ad hoc packages to top them up, says Chua Mui Hoong.

READ MORE HERE

Burning joss paper: Duty of care behind Hungry Ghost Festival offerings

Our experience of death involves more than moving on, and demands we give our attention to the nuances of how we remember who we remember, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

