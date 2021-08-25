Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 25.

New Covid-19 cluster at Bugis Junction with 20 staff infected; free testing for visitors

Free Covid-19 testing will be offered to those who visited shops or used facilities between Aug 17 and 24.

READ MORE HERE

US V-P Kamala Harris pushes ahead with Vietnam trip despite mystery ‘health incident’

The delay was due to an "anomalous health incident" - a term the US government often uses to describe Havana Syndrome.

READ MORE HERE

How to collect your free surgical, N95 masks from Thursday

Residents are reminded to bring their physical or electronic SP Group residential utility bill.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Tussle in Umno over Cabinet posts just days after party reclaims premiership

Mr Ismail is understood to be keen to retain acceptable faces from the Muhyiddin administration.

READ MORE HERE

Five billion coronavirus vaccine shots injected worldwide

China, India and the US have given the most jabs, according to an AFP tally.

READ MORE HERE

Experts in Malaysia sceptical after Klang Valley hospitals claim victory in Covid-19 war

Hospital admissions have dropped but experts say it is too early to tell if things have indeed turned around.

READ MORE HERE

America's tough act in restoring faith among shaken allies

The way it pulled out of Afghanistan has drawn sharp criticism in Europe and raised questions in Asia. Still, rivals seeking to test the US need to resist the temptation, says Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80

He was surrounded by his family when he died in a London hospital, his publicist said.

READ MORE HERE

Spike in running injuries during pandemic: Go slow and keep mileage low, say experts

Running can be hard on the body, so new runners should take steps to prevent injury.

READ MORE HERE

Make chiffon cake, join after-dark tours and meet traditional craftsmen at heritage festival

The 2nd edition of My Community Festival will offer more than 60 programmes over three weeks.

READ MORE HERE