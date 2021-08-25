Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 25

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 25.
New Covid-19 cluster at Bugis Junction with 20 staff infected; free testing for visitors
Free Covid-19 testing will be offered to those who visited shops or used facilities between Aug 17 and 24.
US V-P Kamala Harris pushes ahead with Vietnam trip despite mystery ‘health incident’
The delay was due to an "anomalous health incident" - a term the US government often uses to describe Havana Syndrome.
How to collect your free surgical, N95 masks from Thursday
Residents are reminded to bring their physical or electronic SP Group residential utility bill.
Tussle in Umno over Cabinet posts just days after party reclaims premiership
Mr Ismail is understood to be keen to retain acceptable faces from the Muhyiddin administration.
Five billion coronavirus vaccine shots injected worldwide
China, India and the US have given the most jabs, according to an AFP tally.
Experts in Malaysia sceptical after Klang Valley hospitals claim victory in Covid-19 war
Hospital admissions have dropped but experts say it is too early to tell if things have indeed turned around.
America's tough act in restoring faith among shaken allies
The way it pulled out of Afghanistan has drawn sharp criticism in Europe and raised questions in Asia. Still, rivals seeking to test the US need to resist the temptation, says Jonathan Eyal.
Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
He was surrounded by his family when he died in a London hospital, his publicist said.
Spike in running injuries during pandemic: Go slow and keep mileage low, say experts
Running can be hard on the body, so new runners should take steps to prevent injury.
Make chiffon cake, join after-dark tours and meet traditional craftsmen at heritage festival
The 2nd edition of My Community Festival will offer more than 60 programmes over three weeks.