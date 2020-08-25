Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 25

13 worksites linked to new Covid-19 cluster at Sungei Tengah Lodge ordered to stop work

The Sungei Tengah Lodge was announced last Saturday to be a new cluster, after two new coronavirus cases were linked to the 55 previous ones there.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 cluster in Tuas View Dormitory

This is the third consecutive day a new dorm cluster has emerged after all dorms here were declared free of the coronavirus last Wednesday.

READ MORE HERE

Conduct conversations on race, language, religion with restraint and mutual respect: President Halimah

"If each group pushes its own agenda to the extreme, we risk eroding the common space, and fracturing our social cohesion," she warned.

READ MORE HERE

Axington board, which includes BN Group's Evangeline Shen, should be probed for suitability where necessary: SGX RegCo

Ms Shen is the non-independent non-executive chairman of Axington, a Catalist-listed company in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Trump formally nominated by US Republican Party, warns of ‘rigged election’

Mr Trump repeated his claim that voting by mail could lead to an increase in fraud.

READ MORE HERE

World's first coronavirus reinfection confirmed in HK study



The man did not develop any symptoms from his second infection, which might indicate any subsequent infections may be milder.

READ MORE HERE

Stay-home notices key to curbing Covid-19 spread, with over 120,000 issued

Some 200 investigations into breaches have been conducted as at Aug 4.

READ MORE HERE

'What's to be ashamed of?' Malaysia's Najib back on the stump despite graft conviction

Najib was sentenced to 12 years in jail less than a month ago.

READ MORE HERE

CGH cancer case: Hospital says delay in diagnosis had little impact on patient's outcome

The family of Ms Noor Azlin Abdul Rahman is seeking about $6.75 million in damages.

READ MORE HERE

Changi Airport launches first online shopping campaign featuring tax- and duty-free products

It will feature weekly deals for nearly 9,000 tax- and duty-free products, such as electronics, beauty items as well as wines and spirits.

READ MORE HERE