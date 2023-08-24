Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 24, 2023

Updated
Published
36 min ago

Support scheme for retrenched workers will be tied to training and career counselling: Tan See Leng

Factors like Covid-19 crisis and geopolitical tensions prompted Govt to introduce this “re-employment support,” he said.

READ MORE HERE

Bomb threats at 18 locations including Environment Building; police find no items of security concern

The police said in a statement they take all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally communicate false information on bomb threats.

READ MORE HERE

Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia’s most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash

There was no official comment from the Kremlin or the Defence Ministry on the fate of Mr Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
No posters or banners for Ng Kok Song, whose focus is social media campaign

His team of supporters will distribute some pamphlets during his walkabouts.

READ MORE HERE

Respect between President and PM enables independent advice to be taken seriously: Tharman

President’s “soft power” depends on relationship between president and prime minister, he said.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Kin Lian takes down smear campaign allegations

On Wednesday morning, the statement could no longer be found on his website.

READ MORE HERE

IT manager and public servant become first S’porean women to summit world’s two highest peaks

Ms Vincere Zeng and Ms Sim Phei Sunn marked the milestone when they reached the peak of K2 on July 27. They had climbed Mount Everest previously.

READ MORE HERE

India makes historic landing near Moon’s south pole

The latest mission will focus on the search for water molecules and possible resources to sustain life.

READ MORE HERE

Work till 75? It may actually give you a more rewarding life

It goes without saying that the longer you stay employed, the more secure your retirement will be. There are other benefits, too, especially if you live to a ripe old age, says Lee Su Shyan.

READ MORE HERE

Soya sauce chicken rice restaurant Lee Fun Nam Kee in Toa Payoh to close on Sept 13

It was first established in 1967 as a hawker stall, also in Toa Payoh.

READ MORE HERE

