Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 24, 2023

Support scheme for retrenched workers will be tied to training and career counselling: Tan See Leng
Factors like Covid-19 crisis and geopolitical tensions prompted Govt to introduce this “re-employment support,” he said.
Bomb threats at 18 locations including Environment Building; police find no items of security concern
The police said in a statement they take all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against those who intentionally communicate false information on bomb threats.
Wagner’s Yevgeny Prigozhin, Russia’s most powerful mercenary, believed killed in plane crash
There was no official comment from the Kremlin or the Defence Ministry on the fate of Mr Prigozhin, head of the Wagner mercenary group.
No posters or banners for Ng Kok Song, whose focus is social media campaign
Respect between President and PM enables independent advice to be taken seriously: Tharman
President’s “soft power” depends on relationship between president and prime minister, he said.
Tan Kin Lian takes down smear campaign allegations
IT manager and public servant become first S’porean women to summit world’s two highest peaks
Ms Vincere Zeng and Ms Sim Phei Sunn marked the milestone when they reached the peak of K2 on July 27. They had climbed Mount Everest previously.
India makes historic landing near Moon’s south pole
The latest mission will focus on the search for water molecules and possible resources to sustain life.
Work till 75? It may actually give you a more rewarding life
It goes without saying that the longer you stay employed, the more secure your retirement will be. There are other benefits, too, especially if you live to a ripe old age, says Lee Su Shyan.