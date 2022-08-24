Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 24.
S'pore inflation unlikely to reach double digits seen elsewhere: Experts
Significant jump in costs of services needed for consumer price index to hit such a level.
Fears of more food supply disruptions and price hikes as heatwaves hit grain producers
Large swathes of China and Europe are suffering heatwaves while the US is also seeing its share of dry weather and wildfires.
Najib in jail: One rival down for Malaysia's PM Ismail, but election's not in the bag yet
Multiple lawyers, tears and pleas - the drama of former Malaysia PM Najib's week in court
The former premier's lawyers failed in their last ditch attempts to delay the hearing.
Lower Covid-19 numbers 'yet another encouraging sign': Ong Ye Kung
Mr Ong said Tuesday is when Singapore usually records a post-weekend spike in Covid-19 cases, but that was not the case this time.
Local audio company TC Acoustic tops ranking of S'pore's best customer service providers
My child just entered university. What can she do to stand out in her future job hunt?
Threat of data blackout looms
Google’s chief privacy officer Keith Enright highlights the benefits of borderless data flow in an interview with tech editor Irene Tham.
Tuas shipyard accident: Search for worker who fell into sea called off
The 38-year-old Bangladeshi worker fell into the sea on Monday when part of a concrete pier at Keppel Shipyard collapsed.
Protect yourself from the next crypto crash
Due diligence and risk management are key to navigating the volatile sea of digital assets.