Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 24

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 24.
Mass flu vaccination drive planned for S'pore govt workers to ease strain on Covid-19 testing resources
The voluntary programme will help ease the strain on Covid-19 testing resources.
Unvaccinated 86-year-old S’porean woman dies of Covid-19; 13th death in August
The woman had a history of cancer and high blood pressure. In all, there were 94 new locally transmitted cases on Monday.
NTU hostel residents tested for Covid-19, told to self-isolate after viral fragments found in wastewater
This comes after two NTU students tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week.
Lower-income folk worst hit by S’pore’s Covid-19 circuit breaker: Study
Social consequences were widely felt and had potentially lasting impact on the well-being of all segments of society, said researchers.
A full day for US V-P Kamala Harris on S'pore visit, from Istana to combat ship USS Tulsa
She was also presented with a spray of purple-pink orchids named in her honour.
Part-time home cleaning scheme to be permanent, may also include grocery shopping, car washing
The Household Services Scheme will be permanent from Sept 1 and currently has 76 companies.
High-performance Paralympic Games push all sorts of human limits
Paralympians are lean and fast, tinker with technique, raise their game and lift up the world, writes Rohit Brijnath.
Indonesia to ease Covid-19 restrictions as cases decline
President Jokowi announced this as Jakarta residents became the first in the country to receive Pfizer vaccines.
QR codes a familiar sight now in S'pore but e-payment adoption rises only slightly
QR codes have come into their own amid the pandemic, but their use has risen only slightly when it comes to digital payments.
Berlin and beyond: What to see and do in Germany
From a gritty capital city to Gothic castles and quaint towns in the countryside, Germany has plenty to offer visitors.