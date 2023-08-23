Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 23, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
What the president can and cannot do: ELD explains
Tan Kin Lian says criticism over his ‘pretty girls’ Facebook posts part of smear campaign
He said that nobody had expressed discomfort over his remarks in the 10 years that he had been putting up such posts.
Ng Kok Song begins campaign trail at site of childhood kampung home
He said he wished to pay homage to his roots, show young S'poreans they can succeed regardless of background.
Hundreds turn up at People’s Association HQ to support presidential hopefuls
Supporters for all three camps streamed in from 9am on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the presidential candidates.
Billion-dollar money laundering case: China’s tea county hides criminal side
Anxi County first gained notoriety for its small-time cheats masquerading as fortune-tellers, and later, as businessmen to defraud others into sham deals.
Billion-dollar money laundering and the dirty money problem for Singapore
It’s a cat-and-mouse game to sieve out illicit finance and money laundering, says the writer.
Thailand’s new PM Srettha Thavisin: A political novice who brings business acumen to the job
His track record as a successful businessman has made him a favourite among private sector leaders.
Jail for poly student who masterminded scam that duped 147 victims of over $360k
ERP rates at 3 locations to go up by $1 from Aug 28
Motorists who pass the gantry on the KPE after Defu Flyover will pay $6 between 8.30am and 9am.
Revving up for the Singapore Grand Prix
See how tens of thousands work tirelessly to create the famous F1 street circuit in the heart of Singapore.