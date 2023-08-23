Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 23, 2023

Updated
Published
4 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

What the president can and cannot do: ELD explains

Examples include some veto power but no public expression of views on govt policy.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Kin Lian says criticism over his ‘pretty girls’ Facebook posts part of smear campaign

He said that nobody had expressed discomfort over his remarks in the 10 years that he had been putting up such posts.

READ MORE HERE

Ng Kok Song begins campaign trail at site of childhood kampung home

He said he wished to pay homage to his roots, show young S'poreans they can succeed regardless of background.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

Hundreds turn up at People’s Association HQ to support presidential hopefuls

Supporters for all three camps streamed in from 9am on Tuesday to catch a glimpse of the presidential candidates.

READ MORE HERE

Billion-dollar money laundering case: China’s tea county hides criminal side

Anxi County first gained notoriety for its small-time cheats masquerading as fortune-tellers, and later, as businessmen to defraud others into sham deals.

READ MORE HERE

Billion-dollar money laundering and the dirty money problem for Singapore

It’s a cat-and-mouse game to sieve out illicit finance and money laundering, says the writer.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand’s new PM Srettha Thavisin: A political novice who brings business acumen to the job

His track record as a successful businessman has made him a favourite among private sector leaders.

READ MORE HERE

Jail for poly student who masterminded scam that duped 147 victims of over $360k

He went to Thailand with his ill-gotten gains to gamble.

READ MORE HERE

ERP rates at 3 locations to go up by $1 from Aug 28

Motorists who pass the gantry on the KPE after Defu Flyover will pay $6 between 8.30am and 9am.

READ MORE HERE

Revving up for the Singapore Grand Prix

See how tens of thousands work tirelessly to create the famous F1 street circuit in the heart of Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top