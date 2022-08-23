Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 23.
PAP will not lift whip for Parliament debate on Section 377A repeal: Lawrence Wong
This means that its MPs will have to vote according to the party's position. Mr Wong also said the existing definition of marriage will not change under his watch if the PAP wins the next election.
377A: Ministries looking at ways to deal with cancel culture, says Shanmugam
People should be free to express themselves without fear of being attacked, whether they are for or against the repeal of Section 377A, he said.
Masks not needed in most settings here amid Covid-19 resilience: Experts
But they say mask wearing is still appropriate in some situations such as on public transport and in hospitals.
'I thought it was a gunny sack': Kayakers find body of man who fell into Pandan River
Umno meetings expose rift between ruling party's leaders
A hastily convened meeting earlier in the day stirred speculation that it was intended to pressure Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob into calling snap polls.
Thanks for the memories: Saying goodbye to Block 26 Sin Ming
Residents moving out from this rental block as part of HDB’s Relocation Exercise share memories of their lives there.
Torque creditors to get interim returns as liquidators end investigations in crypto firm
Torque's Singaporean founder Bernard Ong had been directed by the Singapore High Court to respond to liquidators' questions.
Jurong East flat fire: SCDF to assess if more measures needed to tackle fires involving clutter
Flames had reignited in a ninth-storey flat in Jurong East, a day after a blaze there killed a man.
Western hopes of forging global consensus on the Ukraine conflict have failed
Far from being the start of a new era of global unity, the vote in the UN General Assembly following Russia’s invasion of its neighbour in February was just a momentary achievement, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
Eternal rest in the Himalayas: We carried a friend's ashes on a trek among summits
A mountain-loving friend's final wish reunites his buddies on a bittersweet expedition in Nepal.