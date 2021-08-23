Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 23.

US Vice-President Kamala Harris kicks off 3-day visit to S'pore

She will be here until Tuesday afternoon, when she will head to Vietnam before departing the region on Thursday.

READ MORE HERE

2 more people in S'pore die of Covid-19 complications

They are the 11th and 12th people to have died of Covid-19 complications in August.

READ MORE HERE

Finding the true global toll of the Covid-19 pandemic

Experts estimate that actual Covid-19 deaths could be over 10 times the published numbers.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

JTC cordons off area around industrial building in Bedok after parts of concrete roof fall

Work is under way to remove some concrete pieces that are still dangling from the roof of the four-storey building.

READ MORE HERE

Why your newspaper is late

A major disruption to SPH’s IT system on Sunday (Aug 22) held up our newsroom’s online operations and print production process for most of the day.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob invites rival leaders to join Covid-19 effort

In his maiden speech as PM, he invited opposition politicians to sit on the committee for handling Covid-19.

READ MORE HERE

Never too old or too late for love to blossom as more seniors marry in autumn of their lives

The trend suggests a greater acceptance of unions later in life and evolving values and norms ascribed to ageing.

READ MORE HERE

Inside the alternative reality of ‘sovereign citizens’

They reject laws and are sometimes deemed dangerous, but are more nuisance than threat for now, experts say.

READ MORE HERE

Mammals on brink of extinction in Singapore make comeback

73 species are listed on the terrestrial mammals checklist as at Aug 22.

READ MORE HERE

Bubble tea and dust mites could be affecting your child’s sleep

Earlier bedtimes do not guarantee good sleep in kids. Experts highlight common sleep saboteurs.

READ MORE HERE