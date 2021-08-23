Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 23

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 23.
US Vice-President Kamala Harris kicks off 3-day visit to S'pore
She will be here until Tuesday afternoon, when she will head to Vietnam before departing the region on Thursday.
2 more people in S'pore die of Covid-19 complications
They are the 11th and 12th people to have died of Covid-19 complications in August.
Finding the true global toll of the Covid-19 pandemic
Experts estimate that actual Covid-19 deaths could be over 10 times the published numbers.
JTC cordons off area around industrial building in Bedok after parts of concrete roof fall
Work is under way to remove some concrete pieces that are still dangling from the roof of the four-storey building.
Why your newspaper is late
A major disruption to SPH’s IT system on Sunday (Aug 22) held up our newsroom’s online operations and print production process for most of the day.
Malaysian PM Ismail Sabri Yaakob invites rival leaders to join Covid-19 effort
In his maiden speech as PM, he invited opposition politicians to sit on the committee for handling Covid-19.
Never too old or too late for love to blossom as more seniors marry in autumn of their lives
The trend suggests a greater acceptance of unions later in life and evolving values and norms ascribed to ageing.
Inside the alternative reality of ‘sovereign citizens’
They reject laws and are sometimes deemed dangerous, but are more nuisance than threat for now, experts say.
Mammals on brink of extinction in Singapore make comeback
73 species are listed on the terrestrial mammals checklist as at Aug 22.
Bubble tea and dust mites could be affecting your child’s sleep
Earlier bedtimes do not guarantee good sleep in kids. Experts highlight common sleep saboteurs.