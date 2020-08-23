Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 23

Singapore's 14th Parliament: As Parliament opens, what next for politics?

After a historic election amid an unprecedented crisis, analysts tell Insight what they think lies ahead for Singapore's ruling party and the opposition.

280 workers' approval rescinded for failing to go for routine Covid-19 testing

Employers are yet to register 102,000 workers for rostered routine testing despite Sept 5 deadline.

Singaporean cousins Terence and Nelson Loh behind Newcastle United bid linked to over 30 companies

Their newest, Bellagraph Nova, is in the spotlight after a reported bid for Newcastle United Football Club.

Dining off the dance floor: Clubs transform into F&B businesses while nightlife on hold

But at least a hundred others remain shut as they do not yet have licences that allow them to operate as food and beverage establishments.

Opening of Singapore’s 14th Parliament: Who are the new MPs?

Explore who’s who in the new Parliament.

Singapore-Malaysia border reopening 'like a lifeline' for salesman as savings nearly gone

Salesman Eddie Chow had faced an agonising choice when borders were closing - stay in Singapore and protect his job or return to Malaysia to see his dying dad.

Commentary: Kamala Harris viewed from Asia

How should Asia view the Harris phenomenon? Depending on where you sit, she raises mixed feelings, says associate editor Ravi Velloor.

Me & My Money: Venture capitalist and father of 8 supports research breakthroughs

Finian Tan hopes the fruits of his investments in medical research and technology will reach those who may not be able to afford them.

Animals find fur-ever homes with online adoption drives

The human toll of Covid-19 is so staggering, few have noticed that animals and the environment have been hard-hit by the pandemic too.

Look who cleaned the office while you WFH

Whiz, the vacuum cleaning robot that is smarter than what you have at home, never cuts corners even when no one is watching.

