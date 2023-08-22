Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 22, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Follow live: 3 hopefuls head into Nomination Day to kick off presidential race
Eligibility cert for Tan Kin Lian not an endorsement of his online posts: Presidential Elections Committee
$14k income ceiling for buyers of resale Plus flats: Desmond Lee
Resale conditions for Plus flats also include 30-month wait-out period for private property owners.
New Plus flats could ease BTO lottery effect but push up demand for existing flats: Analysts
The changes should deter speculative buyers who view their flat as a short-term investment.
Most firms linked to suspects in S’pore money laundering ring listed as ‘live’ but can’t be located
According to Acra records, seven of the suspects are linked to 20 firms registered in Singapore which are still operating.
True Crimes of Asia: Years after Taipei subway stabbing spree, mental health awareness still lacking
Wrong body cremated: Dead man’s family sues 4 parties, including worker who collected body
Thailand set for day of drama as Thaksin returns
Thaksin has said he is now willing to face criminal convictions that he went into exile abroad to avoid.
A home is not just a house: Singaporeans have wealth that cannot be measured
Serious commitments on housing, ageing and retirement were made at NDR 2023, but the larger spirit underpinning these moves will require contributions from all, says the writer.