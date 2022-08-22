Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 22

Updated
Published
36 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 22.

S'pore must be ready for sudden shifts in region: PM Lee

Singapore's external environment has become very troubled amid worsening US-China ties and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Trust, unity will be key in post-Covid-19 world

Key to such trust - in fact, underpinning it - is a sense of national identity and unity, says ST Political Editor Zakir Hussain.

S377A repeal a courageous move with symbolic and real impact

The move will improve the lived realities of gay men, and their families, significantly, says ST Associate Editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Big plans for Changi Airport T5 take off

What will the new T5 look like? What is unique about the new town at the Paya Lebar Air Base site?

8 highlights from NDR 2022: Masks optional in most indoor settings, Section 377A to be repealed

Other highlights include building new homes in Paya Lebar and attracting top talent.

Woman, 37, gets a new lease of life after her husband donates his kidney in a transplant 'swop'

Wife gets organ from a medically compatible donor while husband’s kidney is given to the donor’s loved one.

Rise in demand for student care services as providers up the game

Enrolment at student care centres registered with the Government jumped from 27,000 in 2016 to 40,000 today.

More dissonance ahead in US duet on Taiwan

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s recent visit highlighted the tensions between Congress and the White House on their ties with Taipei. Greater discord looms with new legislative measures in the works and the upcoming mid-term elections in the US.

Pop star Billie Eilish performs to crowd of 30,000 at National Stadium

It is the first concert held at the venue since the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020.

Singer Rick Astley recreates iconic Never Gonna Give You Up music video 35 years after release

Astley released the song on July 27, 1987 when he was 21.

