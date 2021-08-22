Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 22.

NDP 2021: A parade to lift spirits

The show featured virtual dance routines, video clips and animated films that tugged at the heartstrings. Also, check out the photo gallery in this newsletter.

Why the surge in Covid-19 deaths in S'pore, and what it means for the future

The short answer is the Delta variant, which is now infecting people in the community here, says senior health correspondent Salma Khalik.

Covid-19 hits Hougang Avenue 8 again but experts say such outbreaks are the new normal

The cluster, which has grown to eight cases, involves a Giant supermarket in Block 683.

Singapore's Covid-19 travel lane with Germany: Should you go?

ST assesses pandemic life in the European powerhouse to help you decide.

Demands from backers dim hopes of PM Ismail picking a 'pandemic Cabinet'

He faces the immediate and daunting task of bringing a worsening outbreak under control.

Don't demonise the vaccine-hesitant

Create space for more conversations to understand their concerns over Covid-19 jab, says enterprise editor Li Xueying.

S'pore doctor who worked in Afghanistan for 18 years worries for friends there

Dr Wee Teck Young is in touch with friends there and only a few have dared to leave their homes since the Taleban retook Kabul.

Should 13-year-olds get their own payment cards?

If even adults get into debt, what about kids, asks a parent who has lodged a complaint with MAS.

Good eats near 6 new MRT stations on Thomson-East Coast Line 2

Check out places close to the Springleaf, Lentor, Mayflower, Bright Hill, Upper Thomson and Caldecott stations.

In Pictures: Singapore marks 56th birthday with scaled down National Day Parade 2021

The show at the Marina Bay floating platform on Saturday featured crowd favourites like the Red Lions parachutists and fireworks, as well as virtual dance routines and animated films.

