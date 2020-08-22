Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 22

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 22.

Coronavirus: Supply of vaccine likely to be limited when made available

Initially, the authorities may have to prioritise vulnerable patient groups and front-line workers.

Reopening S'pore's borders to NZ, Brunei travellers small step to reviving Changi Airport: Ong Ye Kung

It is also an invitation to the world that Singapore is open for business, he said.

WHO eyes end to coronavirus pandemic in 'less than two years'

It should be possible to tame the coronavirus faster than 1918's deadly Spanish flu, said WHO.

Camera shop worker among 5 unlinked Covid-19 community cases in S'pore

Tampines Mall, West Mall and Century Square were also added to the list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.

Some students, parents sceptical about Covid-19 special consideration assessments for those who miss national exams

One parent said she is concerned about the benchmark to which her daughter's grades are derived if she were to opt for special consideration.

Recent Covid-19 cases among foreign workers are mostly those in quarantine or have old infections

These cases are being picked up now because the workers are reaching the end of their quarantine periods and are being tested.

Coronavirus: F&B outlets must play recorded music softly

This way, patrons do not have to raise their voices to be heard.

MCCY to pilot small-scale live performances, give additional support to arts community

The pilots will be held at a few venues and will be scaled up if it's safe enough to do so.

In rare unity, Democratic Party coalesces behind Joe Biden

The party is much more united than in 2016 because of Mr Donald Trump, said an analyst.

Wanted man arrested after being tasered by police in mid-morning drama in Esplanade Drive

The 28-year-old assaulted and injured two police officers in the altercation.

