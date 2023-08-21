Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 21, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
NDR 2023: From housing to retirement, PM Lee provides reassurances amid anxieties and storms
NDR 2023: Reassurance amid winds of change
Reassurance was given in five areas: cost of living, housing, jobs, ageing, and political integrity and succession.
New Plus HDB flats, no more non-mature estates: 5 key public housing announcements at NDR 2023
An overhaul of the current estate classification system will take effect from the second half of 2024.
8 highlights of NDR 2023: New Plus flats, $7b Majulah Package with retirement help for ‘young seniors’
Suspects in $1 billion money laundering case in S’pore allegedly linked to China gambling groups
Online gambling is illegal in China, but it grew at an astonishing rate amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
How will Singapore adapt as key pillars of growth are threatened?
Questions arise over the future of the petrochemical sector and trade. As circumstances change, efforts are under way to buttress the economy, notes Lee Su Shyan.
Singapore, Asia face food inflation risks as price of rice soars to 15-year high
The price of rice has risen 20 per cent in the past month alone, after India banned exports of its non-basmati rice on July 20.
Tiger anemone found in Singapore confirmed to be new species after decade’s research
Much remains unknown about sea anemones, which are under-studied and difficult to preserve as specimens.
Minor issues: Is it okay that my daughter has no enrichment classes?
“Why are you giving her a choice? You should start her on piano, or send her for maths class,” other parents tell Jane Ng.