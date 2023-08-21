Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 21, 2023

Updated
Published
34 min ago

NDR 2023: From housing to retirement, PM Lee provides reassurances amid anxieties and storms

He promises that the Government will weather this storm together with Singaporeans.

NDR 2023: Reassurance amid winds of change

Reassurance was given in five areas: cost of living, housing, jobs, ageing, and political integrity and succession.

New Plus HDB flats, no more non-mature estates: 5 key public housing announcements at NDR 2023

An overhaul of the current estate classification system will take effect from the second half of 2024.

8 highlights of NDR 2023: New Plus flats, $7b Majulah Package with retirement help for ‘young seniors’

Here are eight key announcements from PM Lee Hsien Loong's speech.

Suspects in $1 billion money laundering case in S’pore allegedly linked to China gambling groups

Online gambling is illegal in China, but it grew at an astonishing rate amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

How will Singapore adapt as key pillars of growth are threatened?

Questions arise over the future of the petrochemical sector and trade. As circumstances change, efforts are under way to buttress the economy, notes Lee Su Shyan.

Singapore, Asia face food inflation risks as price of rice soars to 15-year high

The price of rice has risen 20 per cent in the past month alone, after India banned exports of its non-basmati rice on July 20.

Tiger anemone found in Singapore confirmed to be new species after decade’s research

Much remains unknown about sea anemones, which are under-studied and difficult to preserve as specimens.

Minor issues: Is it okay that my daughter has no enrichment classes?

“Why are you giving her a choice? You should start her on piano, or send her for maths class,” other parents tell Jane Ng.

Shanti Pereira falls short of 100m semi-finals at World Athletics Championships

She will now turn her attention to her pet 200m event with the heats on Wednesday.

