Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Sunday, Aug 21.
3 people taken to hospital after tree at Ulu Pandan Community Club falls
Two people were trapped after the tree fell, and a third person was found injured nearby.
28,000 workers can apply for payout worth up to $150 from NTUC fund
The cash payout will provide flexibility to recipients over how to offset their cost-of-living pressures.
NDR 2022: Follow live coverage of PM Lee's speech from 6.45pm
The National Day Rally speech on Sunday will be the first full-scale one since the pandemic began in 2020.
Religious leaders outline positions on repeal of Section 377A
Cabinet ministers have engaged various groups in recent weeks as the Government considers the best way forward on the law that criminalises sex between men.
Weathering challenges ahead: How Singapore can brace itself and ride them out
In his National Day Message, PM Lee urged Singaporeans to be prepared that the region might not be as peaceful and stable as it has been.
Parents of SCDF trainee paramedic in motorcycle accident settle for $3.8m
The amount is believed to be among the highest reported settlements in a motorcycle accident claim here.
Malaysia PM says govt needs a month or two to decide on lifting chicken export ban
He said the delay to reallow exports would help ensure sufficient domestic supply and stable prices.
TraceTogether otter, Covid-19 virus among pandemic imagery young children love
S'pore woman asked ex-husband to pay $80,000 monthly for their two young kids
The reason why she wanted so much was that she and her children were used to a life of luxury.
Side hustles: Celebrities selling fish, doing extra gigs to keep income streams flowing
For some, it is about extra earning power. For others, skill expansion and finding new audiences are the best pay-offs.