Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 21

Unvaccinated 82-year-old S'porean dies of Covid-19; 10th death in August

Two new clusters were also uncovered - one of them is at a FairPrice supermarket in Kallang Bahru, with four cases.

The race for home-grown Covid-19 vaccines

The Straits Times sizes up some of Asia's leading vaccine candidates that are undergoing clinical trials.

Malaysia's fight against corruption seen tied to new PM Ismail Sabri's political strength

Several Umno leaders, who are backing Mr Ismail's candidacy as PM, are facing a raft of graft cases.

A warming Earth: What does it mean for life in the Lion City?

The UN climate science body's latest report has sounded the alarm bells for humanity. How will climate change affect S'pore?

UN climate report: How much hotter can it get in Singapore in your lifetime?

Find out what Singapore is doing about climate extremes and other key challenges flagged by the UN IPCC report.

S'pore will stay open to the world, continue to welcome foreign contributions: Ong Ye Kung

The Republic will not change its approach to running the economy, he added.

Biden vows to ‘mobilise every resource’ to evacuate Americans, Afghan allies

Biden is facing stiff criticism of his handling of the chaotic US pullout from Afghanistan.

'Sovereign' Briton who refused to wear mask on MRT deported

He will be barred from re-entering Singapore, ICA said.

Travel industry plans to tap demand for trips between Germany and Singapore

But one analyst says it's unlikely the scheme will lead to a significant influx of tourists to Singapore.

S'porean founder of travel website MileLion to fly to Germany, but others apprehensive about making the trip

From Sept 8, fully vaccinated S'pore residents can travel to Germany and back without having to serve stay-home notice.

