Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 21

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 21.

Coronavirus: Out of 83k travellers entering S'pore from June 18 to Aug 6, 152 tested positive

Notably absent from the list of countries where recent cases were imported from was Malaysia.

Coronavirus: 14,500 foreign workers in Singapore still serving quarantine

These workers will be tested when their quarantine ends.

Six in 10 Singaporeans satisfied with Govt's management of Covid-19 situation: Survey

About 57 per cent of the respondents felt that the Government had a good grasp of the situation.

Millions more in India may have caught coronavirus, antibody study suggests

This means 5.8 million people in New Delhi could have caught the virus - more than 37 times the official tally of 156,139 infections.

Russia's 'Sputnik V' Covid-19 vaccine to be tested on 40,000 people

More than 20 countries have made requests to purchase over a billion doses of the vaccine.

SIA cabin crew trainers to conduct course for patient care officers at Khoo Teck Puat Hospital

The officers will perform non-clinical functions such as helping patients to clean up and feeding them.

Steve Bannon, key to Trump’s rise, pleads not guilty to border-wall fraud charges

Bannon is accused of defrauding hundreds of thousands of donors through a $34 million crowdfunding campaign called We Build The Wall.

US vice-presidential nominee Kamala Harris' mention of 'chithis' fans interest in India

Some parts of Tamil Nadu saw banners in support of Ms Harris pop up.

Beach hygiene tips issued after 4 suffer skin irritation

They were infected by staphylococcus aureus, a harmless and common bacterium.

Couple charged with withholding information say they feared contact tracers' calls were scams

Being a foreigner familiar with scam callers, it would be reasonable to expect Hu Jun to be wary of callers claiming to be officials, said the couple’s lawyer.

