Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 20, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
National Day Rally 2023: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm
“Every NDR is an important opportunity for me to share with Singaporeans our concerns, challenges and plans for the future,” said PM Lee In a Facebook post.
Money laundering suspect’s link to Sentosa: He frequented golf club, partied on yacht, owned homes on island
At least two of the 10 individuals, who originate from Fujian, China, are members of Sentosa Golf Club.
$7m watch, $250k Hermes bag among items seized in billion-dollar money laundering raids
Dealers said even if buyers had the cash, they cannot just walk into shops and buy these highly sought-after items.
One in 140 people in S'pore at risk of premature heart attack before they turn 50 due to gene mutation
Those with the inherited gene mutation could have very high bad cholesterol levels from birth.
Tan Kin Lian says he respects Ng Kok Song but Tharman is strongest opponent
Mr Tan said, however, that while Mr Tharman would likely make a good president, he is unlikely to be an independent one.
Rekindling solidarity crucial to bridge Singapore’s social divide: Tharman
The former senior minister also shared his experience with racial discrimination at a dialogue with about 300 young people.
‘I’m not looking for fame, power, money’: Ng Kok Song
He decided to enter the race because he was worried there would be a walkover, with Mr Tharman being elected if entrepreneur George Goh did not qualify.
From N-level school dropout to King of Fried Rice with 35 stalls, Lester Li believes in fate
He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan he has his late mother to thank for his success.
Has Singapore become too expensive for tourists?
Singapore can hype up the heartland to counter its Crazy Rich Asians image with authentic and affordable offerings, says Clara Lock.
Thailand’s ‘most beautiful’ road sweeper defies stereotypes
Ms Pattaramon dolls up for work and has shot to fame making lighthearted TikTok videos on funny encounters at work.