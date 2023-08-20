Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 20, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

National Day Rally 2023: Follow ST’s live coverage of PM Lee Hsien Loong’s speech from 6.45pm

“Every NDR is an important opportunity for me to share with Singaporeans our concerns, challenges and plans for the future,” said PM Lee In a Facebook post.

READ MORE HERE

Money laundering suspect’s link to Sentosa: He frequented golf club, partied on yacht, owned homes on island

At least two of the 10 individuals, who originate from Fujian, China, are members of Sentosa Golf Club.

READ MORE HERE

$7m watch, $250k Hermes bag among items seized in billion-dollar money laundering raids

Dealers said even if buyers had the cash, they cannot just walk into shops and buy these highly sought-after items.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

One in 140 people in S'pore at risk of premature heart attack before they turn 50 due to gene mutation

Those with the inherited gene mutation could have very high bad cholesterol levels from birth.

READ MORE HERE

Tan Kin Lian says he respects Ng Kok Song but Tharman is strongest opponent

Mr Tan said, however, that while Mr Tharman would likely make a good president, he is unlikely to be an independent one.

READ MORE HERE

Rekindling solidarity crucial to bridge Singapore’s social divide: Tharman

The former senior minister also shared his experience with racial discrimination at a dialogue with about 300 young people.

READ MORE HERE

‘I’m not looking for fame, power, money’: Ng Kok Song

He decided to enter the race because he was worried there would be a walkover, with Mr Tharman being elected if entrepreneur George Goh did not qualify.

READ MORE HERE

From N-level school dropout to King of Fried Rice with 35 stalls, Lester Li believes in fate

When asked for the secret of his success, Mr Lester Li says hard work is one, but he is a firm believer in fate.

He tells executive editor Sumiko Tan he has his late mother to thank for his success.

READ MORE HERE

Has Singapore become too expensive for tourists?

Singapore can hype up the heartland to counter its Crazy Rich Asians image with authentic and affordable offerings, says Clara Lock.

READ MORE HERE

Thailand’s ‘most beautiful’ road sweeper defies stereotypes

Ms Pattaramon dolls up for work and has shot to fame making lighthearted TikTok videos on funny encounters at work.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top