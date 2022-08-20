Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Saturday, Aug 20.

 

Rising prices, harder lives: Soaring inflation leaves people poorer across Asia

Asian Insider looks at the reasons for the surge in prices and how people are coping.

Monkeypox patients can recover at home from Aug 22

This is provided that they are assessed to be clinically stable by a doctor, and their place of residence is suitable for home recovery.

US firm behind Burj Khalifa to work with local architects to design Singapore's tallest building

The former AXA Tower site at 8 Shenton Way will be redeveloped into a 63-storey office, retail, residential and hotel project.

Bullying is not acceptable and has no place in schools: Ministry of Education

A recent video showed three girls beating up another girl in a Sengkang carpark.

Dying without a will: 48% of Singaporeans surveyed do not have one

There is a standard template for setting up a will, which could cost about $200 or $300.

Johor eateries raising prices, cashing in on Singaporean visitors

Some restaurants and coffee shops around Johor Bahru have raised their prices by at least a few sen to more than RM1.

China issues first national drought alert, battles to save crops in extreme heatwave

State forecasters predicted that the current heatwave would start to abate only on Aug 26.

New chemotherapy and cancer treatment cost calculator launched to help estimate expenses

ChemoCalc will help calculate complex MediSave and MediShield claims from next month when new Cancer Drug List takes effect.

Football: Lion Cubs' recent results at Asean youth tournaments raise concerns

Some are worried as the Cubs are likely to form the core of the national team who are aiming to qualify for the 2034 World Cup.

K-drama Extraordinary Attorney Woo breaks ratings records

Final episode of Extraordinary Attorney Woo in Seoul

The fictional drama is centred on genius female protagonist Woo Young-woo (played by Park Eun-bin), the first lawyer with autism in South Korea. 

