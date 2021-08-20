Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 20

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 20.

2 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore: Giant supermarket in Hougang, another with 32 cases

Seven cases are linked to the cluster at the supermarket.

Travel to and from Singapore without quarantine: How the new Vaccinated Travel Lane works

For a start, it will be introduced for travel to and from Germany and Brunei from Sept 8.

Singapore, Hong Kong scrap travel bubble due to different Covid-19 strategies

Both cities remain committed to facilitating travel between each other, said Mr S. Iswaran.

Covid-19-related ICU admissions on a downward trend: Ong Ye Kung

A return to tightened measures bought Singapore time for vaccination rates to be ramped up.

Malaysia's former deputy PM Ismail Sabri takes a step closer to country's top post

The Council of Rulers will meet on Friday, a day after 114 MPs in the 220-seat Parliament affirmed their support for him in front of the King.

Vice-president Kamala Harris’ trip to Singapore, Vietnam will stress on US’ commitment to Indo-Pacific

Her visit will make clear that America is part of the Indo-Pacific region and here to stay.

The real problem about low wages in Singapore

Singapore has a systemic problem of persistently low wages in many domestic services sectors, some economists say. If so, we need to talk differently about wages, says associate editor Chua Mui Hoong.

Taleban is rounding up Afghans on blacklist, says private intel report

It said the Taleban is hunting individuals linked to the previous administration.

Sezairi Sezali worked through personal pain, Aisyah Aziz found it a breeze, to pen NDP original songs

Singers find new meaning in their lyrics amid Covid-19.

Sneakers a huge revenue spinner in fashion scene

Collectors say they are drawn to the versatility of the footwear and its association with celebrities.

