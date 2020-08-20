Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 20

LifeSG app replaces Moments of Life; offers more than 40 e-services

Some of the new services include CPF top-ups, renewing season parking, and applying for a passport, a Home Loan Eligibility letter or a PAssion Card.

READ MORE HERE

Singapore start-ups can seize growth opportunities amid pandemic

Start-ups in sectors such as technology and sustainability have caught the eye of investors, with some operators beefing up their funding.

READ MORE HERE

China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi in Singapore on visit

He will call on Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, said Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

READ MORE HERE

Some driven to breaking point by stress during Covid-19 pandemic

The pandemic has not only worsened the mental health of some people, but also caused increased stress in others who do not have existing mental health issues.

READ MORE HERE

Covid-19 and risks to the elderly

Older people struck by Covid-19 are at higher risk of dying than others. But what the experts don't quite agree on is just how high the risk is and what should be done about it.

READ MORE HERE

7-year-old girl among six imported Covid-19 patients in Singapore

There were 93 new coronavirus cases confirmed on Wednesday, taking Singapore's total to 56,031.

READ MORE HERE

Australia to kick off trial in September to allow foreign students to return

The trial will involve bringing 300 university students - reportedly mainly from China, Hong Kong, Japan and Singapore - on a flight in early September from Singapore to Adelaide.

READ MORE HERE

Aviation and aerospace firms continue to manage costs amid Covid-19 pandemic

But with a full recovery for air travel nowhere in sight, companies are looking to adapt, diversify and innovate.

READ MORE HERE

Football: Bayern Munich beat Lyon to set up Champions League final against PSG

Serge Gnabry scored two goals to keep Bayern Munich on course to repeat their 2013 treble after a 3-0 victory.

READ MORE HERE

Diverse Indian stories bound for Netflix

Expect thrillers, comedies and romance in the slew of made-in-India titles to be released in the coming months.

READ MORE HERE