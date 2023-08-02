Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 2, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
PM Lee to deliver ministerial statement on CPIB’s Iswaran probe, MP resignations today
The statement will likely tackle the 18 questions posed to him on the CPIB investigation and related matters. Follow ST’s live coverage.
Trump charged in US special counsel probe in efforts to overturn 2020 election
The indictment alleges he conspired to defraud the US by preventing Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s victory and to deprive voters of their right to a fair election.
Woman who fell from cruise ship into S’pore Strait has died, says son, as search for her continues
In an Instagram post, Mr Vivek Sahani said the family had seen closed-circuit television footage from the Spectrum of the Seas, the vessel his mother and father were on.
At least 3 patients had urgent treatments delayed by doctor who put them through needless tests
An Interim Orders Committee was set up to see if precautions needed to be put in place in the case of Dr Wong Siong Sung before a final decision is made by the disciplinary tribunal.
Happy birthday, S’pore!: National Day displays around the island
Take a visual look at how Singaporeans are sprucing up for the nation's 58th birthday celebrations.
Tanjong Pagar car crash victims’ families settle out of court with driver’s estate
Warm days in the first half of August, temperatures could hit high of 35 deg C: Weatherman
On some days, short-duration thundery showers are expected in the late morning and afternoon.
To counter the opposition ‘green wave’ Anwar’s govt is riding one of its own
But there are concerns about the efficacy of the move and its long-term impact, says Malaysia bureau chief Shannon Teoh.
The Life List: Alternative artificial sweeteners to aspartame
Monkfruit, for instance, is 100 to 250 times sweeter than table sugar and contains zero calories.
Aussie multi-millionaire, 12, throws lavish retirement party before move to S’pore
Pixie Curtis marked her retirement from her multi-milliondollar toy empire, Pixie’s Fidgets.