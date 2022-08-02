Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 2

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 2.

Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US officials say

He coordinated the Sept 11, 2001, attacks along with Osama Bin Laden.

READ MORE HERE

6 in 10 in S'pore likely had Covid-19; no herd immunity as virus continues to mutate

About 1.7 million Covid-19 cases have been reported, and the number translates to about 30% of S'pore's population.

READ MORE HERE

Parliament passes Bill to set up Public Defender's Office

Applicants will have to co-pay the costs of legal aid to ensure they do not abuse the system.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

What went wrong with the Sports Hub experiment

A clean break was needed - no amount of tinkering with key performance indicators on the edges would have helped, says opinion editor Grace Ho.

READ MORE HERE

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan, reports say, despite China warnings

It would make her the highest-ranking US official to set foot on the island in 25 years.

READ MORE HERE

Molestation in the metaverse: MHA studying sexual assaults that occur in virtual reality

The issue of crime in the metaverse is worrying enough for the authorities here to be studying it.

READ MORE HERE

Commonwealth Games: Women's table tennis team deliver first gold for S'pore after beating Malaysia

Singapore are Commonwealth Games table tennis women's team champions again after they beat Malaysia 3-0 in the final on Aug 1. The team of (from left) Feng Tianwei, Wong Xin Ru, Zeng Jian and Zhou Jingyi have been in imperious form in this year's competition.

The Republic have reclaimed the gold medal after losing to India in 2018.

READ MORE HERE

Charles Yeo wanted by police; foreign counterparts helping to trace his whereabouts

He was allowed to leave Singapore last Wednesday and was supposed to return last Saturday.

READ MORE HERE

Putin's war in Ukraine at the half-year mark

Russia's Feb 24 invasion did not yield a quick victory against Ukraine. As both sides dig in for a prolonged conflict, certain questionable assumptions are at play, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.

READ MORE HERE

3 female Red Lions parachutists to perform in NDP celebrations for the first time

Two of the women are first-timers who will make heartland jumps at Bishan and Ghim Moh on Aug 7.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top