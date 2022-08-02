Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 2.
Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike, US officials say
6 in 10 in S'pore likely had Covid-19; no herd immunity as virus continues to mutate
About 1.7 million Covid-19 cases have been reported, and the number translates to about 30% of S'pore's population.
Parliament passes Bill to set up Public Defender's Office
Applicants will have to co-pay the costs of legal aid to ensure they do not abuse the system.
What went wrong with the Sports Hub experiment
A clean break was needed - no amount of tinkering with key performance indicators on the edges would have helped, says opinion editor Grace Ho.
US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to visit Taiwan, reports say, despite China warnings
It would make her the highest-ranking US official to set foot on the island in 25 years.
Molestation in the metaverse: MHA studying sexual assaults that occur in virtual reality
The issue of crime in the metaverse is worrying enough for the authorities here to be studying it.
Commonwealth Games: Women's table tennis team deliver first gold for S'pore after beating Malaysia
Charles Yeo wanted by police; foreign counterparts helping to trace his whereabouts
He was allowed to leave Singapore last Wednesday and was supposed to return last Saturday.
Putin's war in Ukraine at the half-year mark
Russia's Feb 24 invasion did not yield a quick victory against Ukraine. As both sides dig in for a prolonged conflict, certain questionable assumptions are at play, says global affairs correspondent Jonathan Eyal.
3 female Red Lions parachutists to perform in NDP celebrations for the first time
Two of the women are first-timers who will make heartland jumps at Bishan and Ghim Moh on Aug 7.