Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 2

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Monday, Aug 2.

10 new Covid-19 clusters in S'pore, including at Yishun Community Hospital and Westlite Mandai dorm

The hospital cluster has two new cases, bringing its total to four.

Lower-income S'pore households affected by Covid-19 to get more financial support

More households in the lower-income bracket are also expected to qualify for payouts after changes to the criteria.

Malaysia's opposition MPs to attend Parliament despite postponement of special sitting

The DPM denied the postponement was due to politics and said it was based on science and health data; 11 Covid-19 cases were found among the attendees.

Myanmar junta chief names himself prime minister, says will cooperate with Asean

The move will likely raise the stakes as Asean foreign ministers seek to find the way forward amid Myanmar's crisis.

Singapore team finds drug cocktail effective against Covid-19 Delta variant

The team is now looking to conduct clinical trials on Covid-19 patients with mild to moderate disease.

Shoppers welcome enhanced Covid-19 safety measures at Singapore markets, hawker centres

SafeEntry Gateway readers have been set up at entrances for people to check in with their TraceTogether token or app.

Sporting Life: Su Bingtian gives planet a taste of Asian speed

So crazy it is to feel, at least for a brilliant, beautiful while, that a 100m Olympic champion, or medallist, can come from Asia, says Rohit Brijnath.

Singapore study to aid early detection of primary liver cancer

Only 20 per cent of hepatocellular carcinoma patients are diagnosed at an early stage, when a cure is possible.

The Substation powers down at Armenian Street after 30 years

For years, the iconic black sign at 45 Armenian Street welcomed artists, audiences and, well, just about anyone to The Substation.

How to motivate kids who are academically unmotivated

Parents and teachers can play a part, but they have to be equipped with the right tools and words to do so.

