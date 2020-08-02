Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 2

Strict measures for cross-border travel between S'pore and Malaysia during Covid-19 pandemic
Those entering either country for shorter-term visits of up to 14 days must adhere to a controlled itinerary for the duration of their stay, among other measures.
Government sets aside $320 million to cover further extension of foreign worker levy rebates
This increased support is in addition to the $1.36 billion Construction Support Package earlier announced on June 27.
S'porean woman who is S'pore's only new Covid-19 community case detected through enhanced testing
Ikea Alexandra and a burger joint at Wisma Atria were added to MOH's list of places visited by Covid-19 patients while they were still infectious.
GE2020 showed Singapore at 'inflexion point': Goh Chok Tong
ESM Goh tells Li Xueying what the latest GE results mean for the country.
Tough fight for family to get compensation from PMD rider
Despite being awarded damages of $445,000 against the e-scooter rider who crashed into his wife, there is little guarantee Mr Leong Loon Wah will actually get the money.
Police arrest chief priest of Sri Mariamman Temple for criminal breach of trust involving missing gold ornaments
The man is currently out on bail.
Najib under siege, but still a force
Last week's conviction may not mark the end of his career, but could a potential timeout relegate this 10-term parliamentarian to a background role in Malaysian politics?
US presidential election: Trump, Biden and the stakes for Asia
As the United States barrels towards one of the most consequential elections in its modern history, more is at stake for the world than a single country's future.
Covid-19 heroes: Activity kits bring joy to kids in need
Volunteers with Be Kind SG, founded by Sherry Soon, have taken part in more than 10 coronavirus-related projects.
One in 10 young Singaporeans has no bank account: Poll
A survey aimed at finding out how adept Singaporeans are in digital banking has uncovered a surprising and disconcerting trend - one in 10 young people may not even have a bank account.