Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 19, 2023

Why is a higher share of the more recent ‘I Dos’ going the distance?
Marriage preparation courses also help to equip couples tying the knot early to tackle life together.
PM Lee to speak on housing at the National Day Rally: What you need to know before that
Mr Lee had previously outlined three main considerations guiding the review of the HDB estate classification. Follow our live coverage of his speech tomorrow.
Ng Kok Song relieved he qualifies to run for presidency, stresses lack of ties to any political party
In the run-up to Polling Day on Sept 1, Mr Ng wants to make himself more known to Singaporeans.
Tharman says he looks forward to contest in keeping with dignity of presidential office
He added that he is not making calculations on chances “based on exactly who is contesting”.
Presidential Elections Committee makes public why it rejected George Goh’s application
Biden salutes 'new era' of united Japan, South Korea in face of China
Allies eye greater three-way security cooperation, as they meet for a first-of-a-kind summit that has already rattled China.
‘Golden passport’: A Plan B for the rich, a rear exit and safe haven for crooks
Golden passports add global mobility to the rich, but it also gives bad actors a way to hide their loot or avoid jail.
Properties popular with criminals looking to ‘wash’ dirty money
Pump prices continue to rise, with 95-octane heading to $3 per litre
Petrol prices are up by 4 to 7 cents a litre, diesel by 8 to 16 cents a litre, compared to two weeks ago.
Sweating it out: Saunas a hot lifestyle phenomenon in Japan
They are found in places such as hotels, campsites and offices, and there is even a Sauna Day on March 7.