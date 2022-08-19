Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 19

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 19.

TEL3 on track to open this year: What to do near the 11 new MRT stations

Here are the stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line that are set to open this year, and the landmarks near them.

NDP 2022 signals S'poreans' desire to return to normalcy: Ng Eng Hen

Almost three million people tuned in to the NDP telecast online or on their televisions.

US, Taiwan push to deepen trade ties amid China tensions

Trade talks will focus on 11 areas, including expanding trade in agriculture and digital industries.

Singaporean man and girlfriend charged in Malaysia with drug trafficking

They face the death penalty or life imprisonment if convicted of the offence.

China's drought could last until September as it races to protect harvests

A severe heatwave across the Yangtze basin has now lasted more than two months.

40% disability employment rate may be ambitious but can spark change

The Enabling Masterplan has set out clear and specific targets that it intends to reach by 2030.

$1.8 billion collective sale tender for People's Park Centre closes without bids

The reserve price for People's Park Centre works out to a land rate of $2,620 per square foot per plot ratio.

Nurse who went beyond the numbers

Florence Nightingale was a data scientist long before the world knew what a pie chart was.

Scientists find simple, safe method to destroy 'forever chemicals'

Chemicals used in nonstick pans, water-resistant textiles accumulate in the environment.

ZoukOut boss Andrew Li is not afraid of Covid-19

Mr Li says Zouk sees around 1,500 to 2,000 patrons on one weekend night now, up from 1,000 patrons prior to the pandemic.

