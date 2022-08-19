Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Friday, Aug 19.
TEL3 on track to open this year: What to do near the 11 new MRT stations
Here are the stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line that are set to open this year, and the landmarks near them.
NDP 2022 signals S'poreans' desire to return to normalcy: Ng Eng Hen
Almost three million people tuned in to the NDP telecast online or on their televisions.
US, Taiwan push to deepen trade ties amid China tensions
Trade talks will focus on 11 areas, including expanding trade in agriculture and digital industries.
Singaporean man and girlfriend charged in Malaysia with drug trafficking
China's drought could last until September as it races to protect harvests
40% disability employment rate may be ambitious but can spark change
The Enabling Masterplan has set out clear and specific targets that it intends to reach by 2030.
$1.8 billion collective sale tender for People's Park Centre closes without bids
The reserve price for People's Park Centre works out to a land rate of $2,620 per square foot per plot ratio.
Nurse who went beyond the numbers
Florence Nightingale was a data scientist long before the world knew what a pie chart was.
Scientists find simple, safe method to destroy 'forever chemicals'
Chemicals used in nonstick pans, water-resistant textiles accumulate in the environment.
ZoukOut boss Andrew Li is not afraid of Covid-19
Mr Li says Zouk sees around 1,500 to 2,000 patrons on one weekend night now, up from 1,000 patrons prior to the pandemic.