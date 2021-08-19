Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 19.

Unvaccinated 64-year-old S'porean man dies from Covid-19 complications; 9th death in August

He had a history of end stage kidney failure, ischaemic cardiomyopathy, high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Firms in S'pore restore wages after pay cuts and freezes last year

The moves are prompted by confidence in recovery, given the more stable economic situation.

Malaysia's King calls in 114 MPs to verify their stand of backing Ismail Sabri Yaakob as PM

The lawmakers will meet the King in groups from 10am until 5pm on Thursday.

New Malaysian PM may hold weak majority, unity government could end fractious politics: Analysts

Datuk Seri Ismail's support base of 115 lawmakers mirrors the numbers Mr Muhyiddin had before he was ousted.

Biden says Aug 31 deadline in Afghanistan might have to be extended

The Pentagon said the US military does not have the ability to reach people beyond the Kabul airport.

With home-based food businesses rising in S'pore amid Covid-19, is it time to regulate them?

There might be a way for everyone to have their cake and eat it too, says food editor Tan Hsueh Yun.

Booster jab targeting Sars virus may be effective for all Covid-19 variants and future coronaviruses

The study was conducted by scientists from the Duke-NUS medical school and the National Centre for Infectious Diseases.

SIA, Scoot and Jetstar Asia to require pilots and cabin crew to be fully vaccinated

SIA front-line staff based in Singapore must be fully vaccinated by Sept 1, while the deadline for Scoot staff is Dec 1.

Covid-19 vaccination extended to short-term pass holders in S'pore from Aug 18

Those eligible are short-term work pass and special pass holders, such as those on training employment passes.

Singapore gets a taste of the Museum of Ice Cream

The Museum of Ice Cream Singapore has the biggest sprinkle pool to date of its three locations.

