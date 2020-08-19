Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 19

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 19.

MAS to engage financial institutions on growing their Singaporean workforce

In a reply to a letter to The Straits Times Forum page, managing director Ravi Menon said: "Protecting and growing Singaporean jobs, especially in current economic conditions, is a top priority."

More passengers allowed to transit at Changi Airport

A small but significant step will see more footfalls return to Changi Airport, which has seen passenger numbers dry up in the wake of the global pandemic.

S&P 500, Nasdaq end at records as Dow retreats

The S&P 500 index notched its first closing record since February, joining the Nasdaq in scaling historic heights and underscoring the recovery from the stock market crash after the onset of the coronavirus crisis.

Coronavirus: Sole community case is Singaporean man who works at bus depot in non-public facing role

The man was detected as part of the Health Ministry's screening of all staff in the public bus industry who work at depots and interchanges.

Singapore testing and inspection firm switches gears to work on masks

Noting there was a rise in demand for surgical masks, Mr Sze Thiam Siong, chief executive officer of Setsco Services, swiftly tapped the company's available resources.

About 100 workers in cleared dorms found Covid-19 cases positive during routine testing: MOM, MOH

Over 100,000 migrant workers have begun the rostered routine testing, done every two weeks.

Jobs Growth Incentive to spur hiring of older workers

It will tilt the balance in favour of them but this must go together with training, say analysts.

Hungry Ghost Festival to be quieter this year amid Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic has upended lives in the physical world, but even the spiritual realm has not been spared.

The next shape of money: From banknotes to blockchain-based digital currency

Central banks are considering issuing their own digital currency, using distributed ledger technology. How is this different from bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies issued by private institutions?

Four-room BTO flats in Geylang 14 times oversubscribed; highest application rate in recent years

These flats are walking distance from Dakota MRT station and the Old Airport Road Food Centre.

