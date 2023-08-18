Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 18, 2023

Updated
Published
1 hour ago

Man arrested in billion-dollar anti-money laundering raid was director of No Signboard Holdings

Su Haijin, a Cypriot national, jumped from a bungalow to evade arrest during Tuesday's raid.

Who are the 10 charged after the billion-dollar anti-money laundering raid in Singapore?

It is understood that several of them are related to one another, and all were originally from Fujian in China.

More S’pore SMEs seeking help to venture overseas as interest in region rebounds after reopening

The number of advisories issued by Singapore Business Federation to SMEs in 2022 rose by over a third against the previous year.

Malaysian politician among 10 killed after private jet hits car and motorbike

The aircraft was preparing to land when it crashed onto a road in Selangor state.

More scope for youth volunteerism, says Tharman as he calls on them to ‘be impatient for change’

Rather than one-off efforts, more can be done through sustained and cause-driven volunteerism, he said.

S’pore needs an independent president to avoid ‘real danger of groupthink’: George Goh

He reiterated the need for "real independence", in response to CNA documentary Singapore Reserves Revealed.

Parents of S’porean who died after Mt Kilimanjaro climb mourn loss of ‘independent, soft-spoken’ son

Mr Darrel Phee, 28, died on Aug 9 from acute altitude sickness.

Fintech without friction can be a very slippery slope

Without friction, one wrong click could leave you very poor, says Irene Tham.

Alii Palau has not applied to operate Palau-S’pore flights despite plans to start on Sept 12: CAAS

No other carrier has also submitted an application.

That 70s show – 50 years of friendship and counting

Keeping in touch sounds simple, but it is no easy feat to sustain it for half a century, says the writer.

