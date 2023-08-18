Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 18, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
Man arrested in billion-dollar anti-money laundering raid was director of No Signboard Holdings
Su Haijin, a Cypriot national, jumped from a bungalow to evade arrest during Tuesday's raid.
Who are the 10 charged after the billion-dollar anti-money laundering raid in Singapore?
It is understood that several of them are related to one another, and all were originally from Fujian in China.
More S’pore SMEs seeking help to venture overseas as interest in region rebounds after reopening
The number of advisories issued by Singapore Business Federation to SMEs in 2022 rose by over a third against the previous year.
Malaysian politician among 10 killed after private jet hits car and motorbike
More scope for youth volunteerism, says Tharman as he calls on them to ‘be impatient for change’
Rather than one-off efforts, more can be done through sustained and cause-driven volunteerism, he said.
S’pore needs an independent president to avoid ‘real danger of groupthink’: George Goh
He reiterated the need for "real independence", in response to CNA documentary Singapore Reserves Revealed.
Parents of S’porean who died after Mt Kilimanjaro climb mourn loss of ‘independent, soft-spoken’ son
Fintech without friction can be a very slippery slope
Alii Palau has not applied to operate Palau-S’pore flights despite plans to start on Sept 12: CAAS
That 70s show – 50 years of friendship and counting
Keeping in touch sounds simple, but it is no easy feat to sustain it for half a century, says the writer.