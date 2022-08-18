Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug, 18, 2022

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Thursday, Aug 18.
11 new Thomson-East Coast Line MRT stations on track to open by end of year
For a viable, sustainable public transport system, look beyond fare formula
Many factors go into ensuring affordability of fares and sustainability of operators.
China facing worst heatwave since records began
Taiwan shows off most advanced fighter jet after China drills
The island displayed the missile-equipped F-16V in a rare nighttime demonstration on Wednesday.
Caregivers laud new plans for people with disabilities, but worry about their kids as they age
A new road map lays out initiatives for areas such as lifelong learning and employment.
More US rate hikes coming, says Fed, but 'at some point' pace will slow
Singtel, StarHub in talks with Fifa over World Cup broadcast rights
Football fans from most countries in South-east Asia already know how they will be watching the sport's biggest spectacle.
Leon Perera is new AHTC vice-chairman as Faisal Manap steps down
The move is to give the MPs more exposure in leadership roles, said Aljunied-Hougang Town Council.
Influencer Rachel Wong resolves defamation suit against woman who accused her of cheating
Ms Olivia Wu apologised for a series of Instagram stories and withdrew her statements.
Singapore Night Festival showcases Bras Basah-Bugis and home-grown artists
Works for this year’s Night Festival respond to Bras Basah-Bugis history and are site-specific.