Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 18.
90-year-old man dies from Covid-19 complications, the first death of fully vaccinated person in S'pore
He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension.
Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob on course to be Malaysia's next PM
Umno's 38 lawmakers decided late on Tuesday to throw their support behind him.
Taleban, striking dovish tone, pledges peace and women's rights under Islamic rule
The insurgents held their first official news briefing since their shock seizure of Kabul.
'People were clinging on to jets': How the chaos unfolded in Afghanistan as the Taleban seized control
Militants carrying rifles and Taleban's white flag have been a common sight less than a day after the group seized Kabul.
Upper primary, secondary students to get instant feedback on English assignments with new AI system
The automated system will correct the student's grammar, sentence structure and expression, among others.
Integrated Shield Plans will cover only MOH-approved outpatient cancer treatment from 2023
Coverage will also be capped, though the cap can vary depending on the drug used.
Owners of some home-based food businesses in S'pore in favour of regulations
A food poisoning case has triggered a discussion about whether operators should be more strictly regulated.
Life after the Olympics - S'pore athletes back in training, school, and pigging out
Athletes have not been idle during quarantine after their return from Tokyo.
Home-grown animators and artists get spotlight at National Day Parade this year
Creators hope this breakthrough will draw new interest in animation.
Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Attend a virtual craft workshop, shop vintage furniture and more
Or dive into a best-selling book about the Rail Corridor.