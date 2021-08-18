Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 18

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 18.

90-year-old man dies from Covid-19 complications, the first death of fully vaccinated person in S'pore

He had been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, but was advanced in age and had a history of chronic kidney disease and hypertension.

READ MORE HERE

Umno vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob on course to be Malaysia's next PM

Umno's 38 lawmakers decided late on Tuesday to throw their support behind him.

READ MORE HERE

Taleban, striking dovish tone, pledges peace and women's rights under Islamic rule

The insurgents held their first official news briefing since their shock seizure of Kabul.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

'People were clinging on to jets': How the chaos unfolded in Afghanistan as the Taleban seized control

Militants carrying rifles and Taleban's white flag have been a common sight less than a day after the group seized Kabul.

READ MORE HERE

Upper primary, secondary students to get instant feedback on English assignments with new AI system

The automated system will correct the student's grammar, sentence structure and expression, among others.

READ MORE HERE

Integrated Shield Plans will cover only MOH-approved outpatient cancer treatment from 2023

Coverage will also be capped, though the cap can vary depending on the drug used.

READ MORE HERE

Owners of some home-based food businesses in S'pore in favour of regulations

A food poisoning case has triggered a discussion about whether operators should be more strictly regulated.

READ MORE HERE

Life after the Olympics - S'pore athletes back in training, school, and pigging out

Athletes have not been idle during quarantine after their return from Tokyo.

READ MORE HERE

Home-grown animators and artists get spotlight at National Day Parade this year

Creators hope this breakthrough will draw new interest in animation.

READ MORE HERE

Stay-home guide for Wednesday: Attend a virtual craft workshop, shop vintage furniture and more

Or dive into a best-selling book about the Rail Corridor.

READ MORE HERE