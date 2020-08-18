Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 18

Analysts, firms welcome Jobs Support Scheme extension

But it may not be enough on its own to save some firms, such as those in tourism, they added.

More focused assistance in new round of Covid-19 measures, but there will still be casualties

Firms that don't need extra help should forgo their subsidies for others in greater need, and support for the jobless may need to be extended even further, says associate editor Vikram Khanna.

Targeted help in latest round of Covid-19 measures a reminder of need to transform: Observers

The measures recognise that the economic shocks from Covid-19 and other disruptions this year are far from over, said one.

Jetstar Asia pilot heads swab operations team; crew work on front-line, start businesses

Mr Jumo Tay has been grounded since March 10 after demand for air travel plummeted amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former SCGS principal dies at age 102

She had been "a well-loved principal who firmly believed in the empowerment of girls through education and was an excellent role model in being a courageous change maker," Mrs Eugenia Lim, SCGS' current principal said.

Retiree sues UOB over $1.15m in investment losses

Under dispute is whether Madam Tan Swan Choo was tricked into a bad investment or was a competent investor who knew what she was getting into.

Thai protests tackle taboo, spark difficult conversations

Protesters brush off threats of arrest to push for monarchy reform and other demands, says Indochina bureau chief Tan Hui Yee.

Hyundai's Singapore car assembly plans viable and positive for economy: Experts

Singapore has high land and labour costs, but electric vehicles need less space to be built and have long-term growth potential, they say.

Joe Biden heads into Democratic convention with diminished but still sizable lead

It is the largest and most persistent national polling lead that any candidate has held in 24 years, since Bill Clinton maintained a double-digit advantage in 1996.

Let art relax you: Some museums here have angled offerings on the themes of self-care, mindfulness

The connection between art and wellness is an old one. It has, however, emerged as especially vital during Covid-19.

