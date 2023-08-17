Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 17, 2023

Updated
Published
16 min ago

About $1b in cash, assets seized and frozen in one of S’pore’s biggest anti-money laundering operations

The group of foreigners rounded up lived in good class bungalows and high-end condos, and owned luxury cars here.

10 foreigners charged over role in crimes linked to about $1b in cash and assets

These foreign nationals, aged between 31 and 44, were arrested following an islandwide raid by more than 400 officers.

Singapore’s reserves cannot be built up again once gone: PM Lee

The reserves are a great source of reassurance that if Singapore runs into a jam, it will not be destitute, he said.

Think of Singapore’s reserves as ‘rainy day’ money: PM Lee

PM Lee spoke to CNA for a documentary on Singapore’s reserves. Here is an edited excerpt from the interview.

Inflation is falling – so now what?

Having just been through a two-year-long inflationary episode, we have forgotten how stubbornly low inflation used to be – which wasn’t long ago, says Vikram Khanna.

Singapore’s first Sportsboy of the Year Marc Tay dies aged 63

‘His heart was very big. I always looked up to him as an older brother,’ says former swimmer and teammate Oon Jin Teik.

Household wealth rose in Singapore, defying downtrend elsewhere: Report

Singapore also fared well when compared with Asia’s big two – China and India.

Beijing withholds youth jobless data, raising concerns about China’s economic recovery

There are also concerns raised about the country’s fragile recovery, says Aw Cheng Wei.

The rise of ‘kidulting’

Experiences that let adults act like children are booming.

Street cleaner in Thailand returns gold worth nearly a year’s wages, sweeps local hearts

The 55-year-old has earned praise, a certificate of honour and might also get her part-time status turned full-time.

