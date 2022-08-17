Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 17

Updated
Published
6 min ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Wednesday, Aug 17.

Doctors seeing more flu cases as Covid-19 restrictions ease

The number of patients seeking treatment for acute upper respiratory infections has been increasing since June.

No timeline yet for taking over as PM, says Lawrence Wong

Mr Wong sketched out two possible scenarios for when the leadership transition could take place.

Way forward with Section 377A has broader societal concerns: DPM Wong

S'pore's way of addressing the issue is to engage the different groups to reach an accommodation on the way forward without deepening divisions, he said.

askST: How does the Progressive Wage Model benefit workers in the retail industry?

About 19,000 retail assistants, cashiers and assistant retail supervisors can expect pay increments of 8.4 to 8.5 per cent annually for three years. 

Widodo tells Parliament that North Kalimantan will be world's biggest green industrial park

He said the country is committed to building an integrated ecosystem for industries that will support the development of the global green economy.

Malaysia’s ex-navy chief pleads not guilty to 3 charges in ships contract scandal

Opposition party Muda says the charges do not address issues raised in a parliamentary report.

Gambling Regulatory Authority inaugurated in S'pore as new products emerge

This comes amid shifting trends and a blurring of the line between gambling and gaming.

More thundery showers expected in second half of August; temperature could dip below 23 deg C

The daily temperature is forecast to range between 24 deg C to 33 deg C.

The science and art of decision-making in business

The key to good decisions lies not in the brilliance of the decision-makers, but in the design of the decision-making process.

More in-person festivities making a return for Mid-Autumn Festival

Lantern displays, food fairs and performances are among the highlights.

