Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 17

  • Published
    1 hour ago

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 17.

Nearly $2.9 million raised in 10 days to treat S'pore baby with world's most expensive drug

Nearly 30,000 people contributed to the fund-raising campaign for the drug to treat the baby's neuromuscular disorder.

READ MORE HERE 

Malaysia's King could appoint new PM within a week, say analysts

The King is expected to interview all political party leaders, as he did in February last year.

READ MORE HERE 

New Covid-19 cluster at Sungei Kadut Loop dormitory; Bishan Bus Interchange cluster grows to 15

The cluster linked to staff at Bishan Bus Interchange also grew to 15 with 5 new cases.

READ MORE HERE



 

 

Husband-wife masterminds of $39.9 million SkillsFuture scam get 31 years' jail collectively

They are behind the largest fraud against a public institution in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE 

'I stand squarely behind my decision': Biden defends Afghanistan pullout

He blamed the Taleban’s takeover on the unwillingness of the Afghan army to fight the militant group. 

READ MORE HERE 

How will the Taleban's comeback in Afghanistan affect Singapore and the region?

An Internal Security Department spokesman said there is currently no specific terrorist threat to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE 

Fair employment watchdog probes Ubisoft Singapore over alleged unfairness, sexual harassment

This came amid media reports about claims of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.

READ MORE HERE 

Check in and check out these S'pore hotels that got a pandemic makeover

Among the refurbishments are new rooms, skybridges and plush bars.

READ MORE HERE 

Wanted: Creative lifestyle uses for 2 vacant buildings in Gillman Barracks to inject vibrancy to arts enclave

Green infrastructure enhancements will be taken into consideration when assessing  proposals.

READ MORE HERE 

Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Watch K-drama Hospital Playlist, do eye yoga and more

Or read about how iris flowers are portrayed in different art works.

READ MORE HERE 

