Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 17.

Nearly $2.9 million raised in 10 days to treat S'pore baby with world's most expensive drug

Nearly 30,000 people contributed to the fund-raising campaign for the drug to treat the baby's neuromuscular disorder.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia's King could appoint new PM within a week, say analysts

The King is expected to interview all political party leaders, as he did in February last year.

READ MORE HERE

New Covid-19 cluster at Sungei Kadut Loop dormitory; Bishan Bus Interchange cluster grows to 15

The cluster linked to staff at Bishan Bus Interchange also grew to 15 with 5 new cases.

READ MORE HERE

More on this topic Related Story ST newsletters: Get alerts on the latest news

Husband-wife masterminds of $39.9 million SkillsFuture scam get 31 years' jail collectively

They are behind the largest fraud against a public institution in Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

'I stand squarely behind my decision': Biden defends Afghanistan pullout

He blamed the Taleban’s takeover on the unwillingness of the Afghan army to fight the militant group.

READ MORE HERE

How will the Taleban's comeback in Afghanistan affect Singapore and the region?

An Internal Security Department spokesman said there is currently no specific terrorist threat to Singapore.

READ MORE HERE

Fair employment watchdog probes Ubisoft Singapore over alleged unfairness, sexual harassment

This came amid media reports about claims of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.

READ MORE HERE

Check in and check out these S'pore hotels that got a pandemic makeover

Among the refurbishments are new rooms, skybridges and plush bars.

READ MORE HERE

Wanted: Creative lifestyle uses for 2 vacant buildings in Gillman Barracks to inject vibrancy to arts enclave

Green infrastructure enhancements will be taken into consideration when assessing proposals.

READ MORE HERE

Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Watch K-drama Hospital Playlist, do eye yoga and more

Or read about how iris flowers are portrayed in different art works.

READ MORE HERE