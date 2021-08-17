Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 17

Good morning! Here are our top stories to kick-start your Tuesday, Aug 17.
Nearly $2.9 million raised in 10 days to treat S'pore baby with world's most expensive drug
Nearly 30,000 people contributed to the fund-raising campaign for the drug to treat the baby's neuromuscular disorder.
Malaysia's King could appoint new PM within a week, say analysts
The King is expected to interview all political party leaders, as he did in February last year.
New Covid-19 cluster at Sungei Kadut Loop dormitory; Bishan Bus Interchange cluster grows to 15
The cluster linked to staff at Bishan Bus Interchange also grew to 15 with 5 new cases.
Husband-wife masterminds of $39.9 million SkillsFuture scam get 31 years' jail collectively
They are behind the largest fraud against a public institution in Singapore.
'I stand squarely behind my decision': Biden defends Afghanistan pullout
He blamed the Taleban’s takeover on the unwillingness of the Afghan army to fight the militant group.
How will the Taleban's comeback in Afghanistan affect Singapore and the region?
An Internal Security Department spokesman said there is currently no specific terrorist threat to Singapore.
Fair employment watchdog probes Ubisoft Singapore over alleged unfairness, sexual harassment
This came amid media reports about claims of sexual harassment and workplace discrimination.
Check in and check out these S'pore hotels that got a pandemic makeover
Among the refurbishments are new rooms, skybridges and plush bars.
Wanted: Creative lifestyle uses for 2 vacant buildings in Gillman Barracks to inject vibrancy to arts enclave
Green infrastructure enhancements will be taken into consideration when assessing proposals.
Stay-home guide for Tuesday: Watch K-drama Hospital Playlist, do eye yoga and more
Or read about how iris flowers are portrayed in different art works.