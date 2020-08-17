Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 17

New scheme in the works to train retail, aerospace workers

It would see workers being employed by companies for possibly six to 12 months under a structured curriculum so that they gain industry-relevant skills.

Retrenched workers face less stigma as Covid-19 impacts all sectors

Being retrenched still stings, but more people are being candid about it as they take to social media platforms to find work.

Lost deposits for cancelled travel and wedding plans lead to spike in complaints: Case

Between February and July, the consumer watchdog received 1,133 complaints against the travel industry, up from 218 during the same period last year.

Malaysian navy papers put up on Dark Web

Other leaked documents supposedly belonged to the United States Army and Air Force, Nigerian Navy, as well as various defence contractors.

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern delays election to Oct 17 over Covid-19 pandemic concerns

She said she delayed the election from Sept 19 after consultation with other political parties, to provide certainty to voters.

Coronavirus: Dormitory operations shifting out of 'crisis mode' to focus on 3 key phases

The dormitories will now shift into a sustainable model focusing on three key phases: safe reopening, safe transition and safe nation.

Singaporeans are adjusting to working from home, new poll shows

The overall productivity of employees rose from April to June but not all sectors are adapting well.

Coronavirus: Technician who boarded affected vessel among 2 new community cases

The other new community case was a 48-year-old Singaporean man who was a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Coronavirus strain that is '10 times more infectious' detected in Malaysia

The mutation could render existing vaccine research incomplete or ineffective against the new strain, said Malaysia’s health chief.

Football: Singaporean businessmen Terence and Nelson Loh in takeover bid for Newcastle United

The cousins are co-founders of Bellagraph Nova Group which is worth an estimated US$12 billion ($15.6 billion).

