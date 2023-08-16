Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 16, 2023

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.
New bus depot in Pasir Panjang to be ready by 2029
It will be built on the site of the former Pasir Panjang Distripark and can house 550 buses.
Private home sales jump fivefold to a near two-year high in July
The rebound was fuelled by four new launches. But the lacklustre performance of five other new launches could foreshadow slower sales in the coming months.
New Margaret Market in Queenstown supports local small businesses and first-time vendors
How SMRT does rail maintenance while Singapore sleeps
The Straits Times visited an MRT tunnel to see a track renewal operation by rail operator SMRT.
Singaporean who died after Mt Kilimanjaro climb was jovial bank exec; family seek answers
S’pore’s president does not need work experience at MAS or GIC: George Goh
He said past presidents have not worked at either entities, but were still elected to the role.
Small state in a turbulent world: A survival guide
There are ways a country like Singapore can manage the intensifying push and pull of great power rivalry.
Disney’s Lucasfilm to shut Singapore operations
Malaysia’s state elections: Implications for the Anwar administration
There are signals from voters from the poll results that the ruling coalition may do well to understand.