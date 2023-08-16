Morning Briefing: Top stories from The Straits Times on Aug 16, 2023

Updated
Published
3 min ago

You are reading the Morning Briefing newsletter. Get the news that prepares you for the day ahead, delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter.

New bus depot in Pasir Panjang to be ready by 2029

It will be built on the site of the former Pasir Panjang Distripark and can house 550 buses.

READ MORE HERE

Private home sales jump fivefold to a near two-year high in July

The rebound was fuelled by four new launches. But the lacklustre performance of five other new launches could foreshadow slower sales in the coming months.

READ MORE HERE

New Margaret Market in Queenstown supports local small businesses and first-time vendors

Patrons can dine in a communal space inspired by farmers’ markets.

READ MORE HERE

More On This Topic
Get newsletters curated for you

How SMRT does rail maintenance while Singapore sleeps

The Straits Times visited an MRT tunnel to see a track renewal operation by rail operator SMRT.

READ MORE HERE

Singaporean who died after Mt Kilimanjaro climb was jovial bank exec; family seek answers

The body of the 28-year-old will be flown home today.

READ MORE HERE

S’pore’s president does not need work experience at MAS or GIC: George Goh

He said past presidents have not worked at either entities, but were still elected to the role.

READ MORE HERE

Small state in a turbulent world: A survival guide

There are ways a country like Singapore can manage the intensifying push and pull of great power rivalry.

READ MORE HERE

Disney’s Lucasfilm to shut Singapore operations

Parent company Disney cited economic factors affecting the industry.

READ MORE HERE

Malaysia’s state elections: Implications for the Anwar administration

There are signals from voters from the poll results that the ruling coalition may do well to understand.

READ MORE HERE

Police warn of new loan scam variant where 9 victims lost $18,000

Scammers use malware to collect personal data to extort victims with.

READ MORE HERE

Join ST's WhatsApp Channel and get the latest news and must-reads.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top